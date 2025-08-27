$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 10527 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 10164 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2056 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 11610 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 13036 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21258 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 58268 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56322 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107746 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76801 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 33777 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 31723 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 37670 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18381 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 17687 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 10510 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 58246 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 75759 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 72779 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 6084 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 17917 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 18650 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 38215 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 27315 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
COVID-19
Ammunition
TikTok

Russia recruits youth from various countries for drone production - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Russia is recruiting youth from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the Alabuga special economic zone. They are promised high salaries but are forced to assemble drones used for strikes against Ukraine.

Russia recruits youth from various countries for drone production - intelligence

The terrorist country Russia is recruiting young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce drones.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Promising high salaries and "career prospects," the Russian Federation is actively recruiting young people to work in the "Alabuga" special economic zone in Tatarstan. There, people are forced to assemble attack drones, which are used to strike peaceful cities in Ukraine.

In 2024, the "Start" program included participants from 44 countries (Mozambique, Colombia, Mali, Sri Lanka). For 2025, the goal is 77 countries

- explained the Foreign Intelligence Service.

It is specified that Russia recruited youth in South Africa through BRICS structures, student commissions, and bloggers on Instagram and TikTok social networks. Moreover, Interpol has taken up "Alabuga Start" due to suspicions of human trafficking, and lawsuits have been filed in Argentina against the program's advertising agents.

Intelligence learned that there were cases when Russia lured African women, promising internships in hotels, but instead forced them to assemble drones in inhumane conditions.

Russia compensates for the labor shortage after mobilization and migration crisis. "Alabuga" is already building housing for 41 thousand workers

- added the intelligence.

Additionally

It has long been known that Russia recruits mercenaries worldwide. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Moscow is hiring young women from all over the world to work in its drone factories, promising to pay up to $860 per month.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine learned that Moscow is forcibly recruiting labor migrants from Central Asia, using promises of easy money and short-term contracts. Mercenaries are sent to the most dangerous sections of the front.

And representatives of the "I Want to Live" project also learned that in 2025, Russia recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Sri Lanka
BRICS
Interpol
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Colombia
Bloomberg L.P.
Argentina
Turkmenistan
Mali
Mozambique
Asia
South Africa
Africa
Ukraine