The terrorist country Russia is recruiting young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce drones.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

Promising high salaries and "career prospects," the Russian Federation is actively recruiting young people to work in the "Alabuga" special economic zone in Tatarstan. There, people are forced to assemble attack drones, which are used to strike peaceful cities in Ukraine.

In 2024, the "Start" program included participants from 44 countries (Mozambique, Colombia, Mali, Sri Lanka). For 2025, the goal is 77 countries - explained the Foreign Intelligence Service.

It is specified that Russia recruited youth in South Africa through BRICS structures, student commissions, and bloggers on Instagram and TikTok social networks. Moreover, Interpol has taken up "Alabuga Start" due to suspicions of human trafficking, and lawsuits have been filed in Argentina against the program's advertising agents.

Intelligence learned that there were cases when Russia lured African women, promising internships in hotels, but instead forced them to assemble drones in inhumane conditions.

Russia compensates for the labor shortage after mobilization and migration crisis. "Alabuga" is already building housing for 41 thousand workers - added the intelligence.

Additionally

It has long been known that Russia recruits mercenaries worldwide. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Moscow is hiring young women from all over the world to work in its drone factories, promising to pay up to $860 per month.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine learned that Moscow is forcibly recruiting labor migrants from Central Asia, using promises of easy money and short-term contracts. Mercenaries are sent to the most dangerous sections of the front.

And representatives of the "I Want to Live" project also learned that in 2025, Russia recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war.