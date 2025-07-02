Kidnapping migrants for ransom: 4 Ukrainians detained in Poland

Law enforcement officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Polish Police uncovered an international group suspected of brutal kidnappings of migrants for ransom. Four Ukrainians were detained as part of the gang. This was reported by Polish RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

As Polish law enforcement officers found out, the international criminal gang operated in Poland and Latvia. The criminals kidnapped people, illegally transported them across the border, and demanded ransom from the families of the kidnapped.

The detainees are four citizens of Ukraine. They were legally in Poland. The oldest woman is 40 years old, and the youngest perpetrator is 20 years old.

It is also reported that in mid-June, the Central Bureau of Investigation received information about the kidnapping of two Ethiopian citizens. Representatives of one of the humanitarian organizations reported that they had received a corresponding notification via the Internet.

The message, written in English, stated that people were being held in Poland, kidnapped by a gang demanding ransom in cryptocurrencies. The criminals threatened to kill the victims and sell their organs. The message contained photographs of naked, bound men.

It is also known that gang members in Latvia kidnapped three Malians. The men were tied up and locked in the trunk. One of them was tied to a tree and brutally beaten with a wooden stick. A video of the torture was sent to his family with a ransom demand.

The Polish police established cooperation with the services of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to investigate the high-profile case. The identity of the kidnappers has been established.

At the end of June, three members of the kidnapping gang were arrested in Poland. According to RMF FM, some gang members are still at large.

Murder of Ukrainian woman with small daughter in Germany: MFA confirms arrest of Ukrainian, case under control