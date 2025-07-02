$41.820.04
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3500 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11735 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21352 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28496 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41797 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71450 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39974 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45894 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88630 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55283 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 06:24 AM
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88630 views
Kidnapping migrants for ransom: 4 Ukrainians detained in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Polish police uncovered an international group that kidnapped migrants in Poland and Latvia, demanding ransom. Among those detained are four Ukrainian citizens who were legally residing in Poland.

Kidnapping migrants for ransom: 4 Ukrainians detained in Poland

Law enforcement officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Polish Police uncovered an international group suspected of brutal kidnappings of migrants for ransom. Four Ukrainians were detained as part of the gang. This was reported by Polish RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

As Polish law enforcement officers found out, the international criminal gang operated in Poland and Latvia. The criminals kidnapped people, illegally transported them across the border, and demanded ransom from the families of the kidnapped.

The detainees are four citizens of Ukraine. They were legally in Poland. The oldest woman is 40 years old, and the youngest perpetrator is 20 years old.

It is also reported that in mid-June, the Central Bureau of Investigation received information about the kidnapping of two Ethiopian citizens. Representatives of one of the humanitarian organizations reported that they had received a corresponding notification via the Internet.

The message, written in English, stated that people were being held in Poland, kidnapped by a gang demanding ransom in cryptocurrencies. The criminals threatened to kill the victims and sell their organs. The message contained photographs of naked, bound men.

It is also known that gang members in Latvia kidnapped three Malians. The men were tied up and locked in the trunk. One of them was tied to a tree and brutally beaten with a wooden stick. A video of the torture was sent to his family with a ransom demand.

The Polish police established cooperation with the services of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to investigate the high-profile case. The identity of the kidnappers has been established.

At the end of June, three members of the kidnapping gang were arrested in Poland. According to RMF FM, some gang members are still at large.

Murder of Ukrainian woman with small daughter in Germany: MFA confirms arrest of Ukrainian, case under control01.07.25, 11:38 • 1381 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Latvia
Mali
Ethiopia
Lithuania
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
