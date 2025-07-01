$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Murder of Ukrainian woman with small daughter in Germany: MFA confirms arrest of Ukrainian, case under control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

In Dorsten, Germany, the bodies of two Ukrainian citizens were found: a mother born in 1992 and her daughter born in 2023. A Ukrainian citizen born in 2009 has been detained and confessed to the crime; the case is under special control of Ukrainian diplomats.

Murder of Ukrainian woman with small daughter in Germany: MFA confirms arrest of Ukrainian, case under control

In Germany, after the discovery of the bodies of Ukrainian citizens, a mother and her young daughter, a Ukrainian suspect was detained, he confessed to the crime, the case is under special control of Ukrainian diplomats, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed journalists, writes UNN.

Details

"According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf, on June 29, in the city of Dorsten, federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, the bodies of two citizens of Ukraine were found - a mother born in 1992 and a daughter born in 2023 not far from their place of residence. On June 30, law enforcement agencies detained a citizen of Ukraine born in 2009, who appeared at the crime scene himself and confessed to the crime," the statement reads.

Regarding the incident, as indicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "a criminal investigation has been opened, it is being clarified what kind of relationship the detainee had with the victims."

"The Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf sent a request to law enforcement agencies to clarify additional information. Diplomats are working to establish contact with the relatives of the deceased and the detainee. The case is under special control of the institution," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that in the German Dorsten, the police found the body of a 32-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. After the autopsy, a violent nature of death was confirmed. On the evening of June 29, the police arrested a 16-year-old Ukrainian who admitted his involvement in the crime.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
North Rhine-Westphalia
Düsseldorf
Germany
Ukraine
