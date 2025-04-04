North Rhine-Westphalia

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15383 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64460 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213324 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122368 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391603 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310471 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213691 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131452 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391603 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254133 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2868 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57133 views
News by theme

Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.

News of the World • February 13, 08:57 AM • 41725 views

Pertussis is on the rise in a number of European countries and Canada: experts consider it normalization

In Germany, 24,000 cases of pertussis have been reported - the most since 2013. Poland and the province of Quebec have also seen a sharp increase in cases in early 2024.

Health • January 25, 03:41 PM • 38792 views

Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.

News of the World • January 14, 08:05 PM • 36239 views

In Germany, you can buy a World War II bunker for one euro

A three-story World War II bunker was put up for auction in Hamm for 1 euro. However, the new owner will have to spend 620 thousand euros to demolish it.

News of the World • December 18, 05:14 AM • 18515 views

Monkeypox outbreak detected in Germany

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a new strain of the Mpox virus has been detected in four members of the same family. The infection entered Germany after one of the family members returned from Africa.

News of the World • December 16, 03:05 PM • 17971 views

Germany finds 95 kg of cocaine in banana boxes in supermarkets

In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.

News of the World • September 23, 06:24 PM • 23334 views

Germany is preparing to redeploy hundreds of thousands of troops to NATO's eastern flank

Germany is preparing to deploy up to 800,000 troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment to NATO's eastern flank in case Russia attacks the Alliance.

War • July 14, 02:30 AM • 110260 views

Germany is developing a plan to deploy troops in case of a Russian attack on NATO

Germany draws up a secret plan to deploy up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment via the A2 highway to Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's eastern flank.

War • July 13, 10:11 PM • 103692 views

In Germany, due to heavy rains, floods occurred that washed cars into the river

Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some parts of Germany, cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.

News of the World • May 22, 09:51 AM • 26232 views

Translation difficulties: Russian hackers sent phishing emails to German politicians, but made mistakes in the text

Russian hackers sent out phishing emails in German, but made mistakes in the text. Now, Germany's constitutional protection agency (counterintelligence) has warned of a new threat of Russian cyberattacks.

News of the World • May 16, 06:50 PM • 24284 views

Knauf, a manufacturer of materials suspected of supplying products to Mariupol, wants to completely withdraw from the Russian market

Construction materials manufacturer Knauf is planning to completely withdraw from the Russian market after more than 30 years of operation, aiming to transfer its business to local management. Earlier, the company was suspected of supplying products to occupied Mariupol.

News of the World • April 22, 09:59 AM • 19721 views

In Germany, law enforcement officers are investigating whether their companies were involved in the supply of products to Mariupol

German law enforcement agencies are investigating whether German companies violated sanctions by supplying construction materials to rebuild the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which the German government has warned against as it serves Russian propaganda.

War • April 5, 02:07 PM • 57010 views
Exclusive

Knauf Ukraine has finally refused to comment on the situation with the supply of products to the occupied Mariupol: German office banned

Two German companies, Knauf and WKB Systems, are supplying Russians with construction materials to rebuild occupied Mariupol. Knauf Ukraine has refused to comment on the situation regarding assistance to the occupiers.

War • April 5, 09:38 AM • 183648 views

German companies help Russia with construction in occupied Mariupol - media

At least two companies from Germany - Knauf and WKB Systems - are supplying construction materials for use in Mariupol, according to an investigation by the Monitor program of the German TV channel ARD.

War • April 4, 07:12 AM • 32922 views

Ukrainians in Germany have to register their cars

Ukrainian refugees in Germany must register their cars and get German license plates by March 31 if they have been in the country for more than a year, otherwise they face a fine for driving without registration.

Society • March 7, 10:05 AM • 68501 views