Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.
In Germany, 24,000 cases of pertussis have been reported - the most since 2013. Poland and the province of Quebec have also seen a sharp increase in cases in early 2024.
In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.
A three-story World War II bunker was put up for auction in Hamm for 1 euro. However, the new owner will have to spend 620 thousand euros to demolish it.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, a new strain of the Mpox virus has been detected in four members of the same family. The infection entered Germany after one of the family members returned from Africa.
In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.
Germany draws up a secret plan to deploy up to 800,000 NATO troops and 200,000 pieces of equipment via the A2 highway to Eastern Europe in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance's eastern flank.
Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some parts of Germany, cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.
Russian hackers sent out phishing emails in German, but made mistakes in the text. Now, Germany's constitutional protection agency (counterintelligence) has warned of a new threat of Russian cyberattacks.
German law enforcement agencies are investigating whether German companies violated sanctions by supplying construction materials to rebuild the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which the German government has warned against as it serves Russian propaganda.
At least two companies from Germany - Knauf and WKB Systems - are supplying construction materials for use in Mariupol, according to an investigation by the Monitor program of the German TV channel ARD.
Ukrainian refugees in Germany must register their cars and get German license plates by March 31 if they have been in the country for more than a year, otherwise they face a fine for driving without registration.