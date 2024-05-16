ukenru
Translation difficulties: Russian hackers sent phishing emails to German politicians, but made mistakes in the text

Translation difficulties: Russian hackers sent phishing emails to German politicians, but made mistakes in the text

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24207 views

Russian hackers sent out phishing emails in German, but made mistakes in the text. Now, Germany's constitutional protection agency (counterintelligence) has warned of a new threat of Russian cyberattacks.

Russian hackers sent out phishing emails with errors in German, UNN reports citing Bild.

Details

The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution (counterintelligence) has warned of the threat of Russian cyberattacks and phishing emails ahead of the June 9 European Parliament elections. The warning was sent to all factions of the Landtag of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Its deputies may be targeted.

Bloomberg: Russian hackers tried to deceive German politicians before elections23.03.24, 02:58 • 38270 views

The special services recalled that in late February, members of the Landtag had already received letters allegedly from the CDU faction inviting them to a dinner on March 1. They turned out to be phishing emails: when the registration link was clicked, spyware was installed. The text of the invitation was written with errors in German. For example, the regional branch of the party (Landesverband) was called regionales repräsentatives Amt ("regional representative office"), and instead of "the dinner will take place" it was written "the dinner will help" (helfen instead of stattfinden). German media wrote at the time that the Cozy Bear group, linked to the Russian foreign intelligence service, was behind the attack.

Russian hackers stole correspondence of US government officials through Microsoft mail - CISA11.04.24, 23:55 • 28802 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
bildBild
pivnichnyi-rein-vestfaliiaNorth Rhine-Westphalia
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

