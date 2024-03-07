Ukrainians in Germany have to register their cars

Ukrainian refugees who have been staying in Germany for more than a year have to register their cars and get German license plates by March 31. Driving without registration will be fined. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Transport of North Rhine-Westphalia, which chairs the conference of state transport departments, said that on March 31, transitional provisions that allowed Ukrainian refugees to drive Ukrainian license plates in Germany for more than a year will expire. There have been no requests from the Länder to extend these provisions or to make exceptions for Ukrainian vehicles.

This means that all Ukrainian vehicles that have been in Germany for more than a year must be registered in Germany from now on, - the Land Ministry stated.

Driving a car without a German registration for more than a year is an administrative offense and is punishable by a fine of 70 euros and 1 penalty point. After 8 penalty points, the driver's license is revoked in Germany.

At the same time, it is noted that some legal issues remain unresolved. In particular, the applicant must prove his or her right to dispose of a car that has another owner. Many drivers cannot prove this right. It is also unclear what will happen to Ukrainian cars that cannot pass the German inspection and do not meet European regulations - they will need a special permit to participate in road traffic.

Recall

The program to employ refugees from Ukraine in Germany has so far proved to be unsuccessful: only 170,000 out of 840,000 refugees were employed three months after its introduction.