Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19400 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132878 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95869 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 128990 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206770 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233429 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331824 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137492 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254122 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175997 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.2m/s
29%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 36110 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 27363 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68030 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 43620 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 27643 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29090 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132878 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 140933 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 181955 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 213997 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10581 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58719 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64928 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55943 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105774 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

The agreement between Ukraine and the United States provides for investments in 57 strategic minerals, including lithium, uranium and titanium. Tax benefits and free conversion of the hryvnia are also provided.

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

The agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, signed by Ukraine and the United States, or, as it is called, the agreement on mineral resources, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the text of the agreement published by the government.

Details

According to the signed document, the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund is being established.

It also states that the Government of Ukraine is taking all measures to assist its agencies and institutions in the implementation and implementation of this agreement and the limited partnership agreement. And the Government of the United States of America, in turn, confirms that it has taken the necessary measures to allow the relevant US structures to implement and implement this agreement and the limited partnership agreement.

In addition, the Government of Ukraine must ensure that, despite other legislative acts, it will continue to provide the partnership and its limited liability partners with no less favorable treatment than that required by this agreement. 

Importantly, as stated in the document, this agreement strengthens the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States for the long-term reconstruction and modernization of our state in response to the massive destruction caused by the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, and in the pursuit of a peaceful, sovereign and sustainable country.

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances 01.05.25, 11:40 • 19269 views

The agreement also states that the reconstruction of Ukraine requires not only financial investments, but also structural, institutional and technological transformations, consistent with democratic values, market principles and the rule of law. 

"The parties also affirm that this agreement is an expression of a broader, long-term strategic alignment between their peoples and governments, and a tangible demonstration of the United States of America's support for Ukraine's security, prosperity, and reconstruction and its integration into the global economic framework," the text states.

It is reported that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States aims to serve as a flagship mechanism for encouraging transparent, accountable and forward-looking investments in critical sectors of the Ukrainian economy to support Ukraine's recovery strategy.

57 minerals

The agreement also contains a list of resources containing 57 strategic minerals.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 10952 views

"Natural resource assets" means sites, reserves and deposits in the territory of Ukraine of aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, caesium, chromium, cobalt, copper, dysprosium, erbium, europium, fluorine, fluorspar, gadolinium, gallium, germanium, gold, graphite, hafnium, holmium, indium, iridium, lanthanum, lithium, lutetium, magnesium, manganese, neodymium, nickel, niobium, palladium, platinum, potassium, praseodymium, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, samarium, scandium, tantalum, tellurium, terbium, thulium, tin, titanium, tungsten, uranium, vanadium, ytterbium, yttrium, zinc, zirconium, oil, natural gas (including liquefied natural gas) and other minerals or hydrocarbons, otherwise agreed by the principals," the document states.

The document also states that the United States, for its part, confirms tax breaks for the Ukrainian side, in particular, expects that Ukraine's profits will not be subject to federal tax or withholding tax. In addition, the document stipulates that raw materials obtained under the agreement will not be subject to US tariffs under the Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The Government of Ukraine also ensures the free conversion of hryvnia into dollars and the possibility of transferring from any relevant account in Ukraine to partnership accounts opened in Ukraine or abroad. And such transfers will take place without delays. 

Movement towards EU membership

The agreement mentions another important point, in case of new circumstances related to Ukraine's movement towards EU membership.

"If, after the signing of this agreement, Ukraine needs to assume additional obligations related to its accession to the European Union that may affect this provision, the parties shall hold good faith consultations and negotiations with a view to adopting appropriate amendments," the document states.

In addition, in the case of new military assistance to Ukraine from the United States, its value will be counted as a capital contribution of the American partner to the fund.

Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media01.05.25, 09:59 • 8114 views

Let us remind 

The so-called mineral agreement was signed by Ukraine and the United States on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States to create a reconstruction investment fund, detailing the details.

The Verkhovna Rada reported that the ratification of the agreement will not take place in the near future, the possible date is May 13-15, if they manage to submit the documents to the Verkhovna Rada. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal "the Prime Minister should come to the Verkhovna Rada today and present it to the factions", after which the collection of votes will begin.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
NATO
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$59.60
Bitcoin
$95,529.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.04
Ethereum
$1,817.71