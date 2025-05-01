Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61306 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53510 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84494 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169169 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202188 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 300082 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130865 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251558 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174825 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121103 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5.6m/s
42%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 44259 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 47823 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 43058 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 45245 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 30678 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 61307 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 105878 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 149188 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 182009 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 300082 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 46050 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 53169 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 44909 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 95478 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 143892 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4190 views

The Trump administration has notified Congress of its intention to allow the export of defense products to Ukraine through direct commercial sales. This decision was made despite the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media

On Wednesday, the administration of US President Donald Trump informed Congress of its intention to allow the export of defense products to Ukraine through direct commercial sales (DCS) worth $50 million. This was reported by Kyiv Post, citing diplomatic sources, writes UNN.

Details

This permit - the first since Trump's return to the White House more than 100 days ago - comes just weeks after the administration suspended all military aid to Ukraine for a review of arms transfer terms. At the same time, a new priority was announced: using US influence to end the conflict through diplomacy, rather than long-term military support.

In its latest aid package to Ukraine, Congress approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine under the DCS program for more than one billion dollars. The previous US administration under President Joe Biden allowed some of these funds to be used to transfer much-needed weapons to Ukraine, which is suffering from the war. For example, fully automatic 50 mm caliber machine guns.

Mineral deal with the US clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - Ministry of Economy01.05.25, 08:41 • 6350 views

From 2015 to 2023, the United States quietly authorized the continuous export of defense goods and services to Ukraine under the DCS program for more than $1.6 billion.

"All DCS are quiet; they are not announced publicly like foreign military sales. The news is that this (sale of US weapons - ed.) is ongoing, despite the fact that everyone predicted that Trump would completely cut off Ukraine," Colby Badhwar, a security analyst at the "Accurate" research group, told the Washington correspondent of Kyiv Post.

The notification of the sale of the $50 million license was submitted to Congress through the Arms Export Control Act, which authorizes US presidents to control the import and export of defense goods and services, according to an official notification sent to Congress by the US Department of State's Office of Legislative Affairs.

The proposed sale covers the export of defense goods, including technical data, and defense services to Ukraine.

This move also comes weeks after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Ukraine's intention to purchase air defense systems and weapons worth $30-50 billion from the United States as a form of future security guarantees.

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation29.04.25, 09:38 • 8700 views

Defense and security researcher at the non-profit, non-partisan research organization Rand, Dr. Michael Cesir, believes that if American military aid to Ukraine continues - whether it is a continuation of the previous package or further use of presidential powers to reduce weapons - "this will strengthen US leverage."

"The Trump administration has repeatedly stated its desire for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine. Achieving this goal will require leverage over both Kyiv and Moscow," Cesir said.

Supplement

Trump stated that the USA will be able to compensate 350 billion dollars of aid to Ukraine by gaining access to its mineral resources. Control over the agreement is entrusted to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Scott Bessent
United States Department of State
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$60.74
Bitcoin
$94,912.10
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.03
Золото
$3,243.89
Ethereum
$1,806.57