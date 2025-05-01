Mineral deal with the US clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - Ministry of Economy

The agreement on mineral resources with the United States clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty, nothing encroaches on Ukraine's sovereignty over mineral resources, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

The preamble to the agreement... clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty, nothing encroaches on Ukraine's sovereignty over mineral resources. This entire agreement is of a financial nature, which means that American partners will invest in those companies that will extract mineral resources in the volume and in the places that the government of Ukraine decides, and receive benefits in a financial format," - said Kachka.

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine noted that the document contains only 12 articles and a preamble that provides for the creation of an investment fund.

"We will be very happy if the American people, helping to defend against the enemy, can earn money. And the Ukrainian people will be able to have defense and investments in Ukrainian defense and reconstruction. This is the model that is envisaged, and for us it is the most mutually beneficial option," he said.

The next step in the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States is its ratification, Kachka said. He noted that the fact that this agreement requires the consent of the Verkhovna Rada is written in the text of the document.

"Obviously, we will start consultations with the parliament, we will present it as transparently as possible. The agreement is unique and there were many "horror stories" in the media. After the ratification of the agreement, the creation of the fund itself will begin, and then the work on the implementation of investments will begin," Kachka added.

Addendum

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, or, as it is called, an agreement on mineral resources or an agreement on mineral resources.

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially