Mineral deal with the US clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - Ministry of Economy

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 32448 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 28611 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 61623 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 147770 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 179745 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 276024 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 124009 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 250085 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173861 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120456 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5m/s
41%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 24214 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 27453 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 22470 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 24474 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 7960 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 32391 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 87422 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 131602 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 165005 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 275979 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 39238 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 46830 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 39008 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 89955 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 138609 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Mineral deal with the US clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

The agreement on mineral resources with the United States provides for investments in Ukrainian companies that will extract minerals. Ukraine will retain its sovereignty and will have investments in defense and reconstruction.

Mineral deal with the US clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty - Ministry of Economy

The agreement on mineral resources with the United States clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty, nothing encroaches on Ukraine's sovereignty over mineral resources, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

The preamble to the agreement... clearly states that Ukraine retains its sovereignty, nothing encroaches on Ukraine's sovereignty over mineral resources. This entire agreement is of a financial nature, which means that American partners will invest in those companies that will extract mineral resources in the volume and in the places that the government of Ukraine decides, and receive benefits in a financial format,"

- said Kachka.

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine noted that the document contains only 12 articles and a preamble that provides for the creation of an investment fund.

"We will be very happy if the American people, helping to defend against the enemy, can earn money. And the Ukrainian people will be able to have defense and investments in Ukrainian defense and reconstruction. This is the model that is envisaged, and for us it is the most mutually beneficial option," he said.

The next step in the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States is its ratification, Kachka said. He noted that the fact that this agreement requires the consent of the Verkhovna Rada is written in the text of the document.

"Obviously, we will start consultations with the parliament, we will present it as transparently as possible. The agreement is unique and there were many "horror stories" in the media. After the ratification of the agreement, the creation of the fund itself will begin, and then the work on the implementation of investments will begin," Kachka added.

Addendum

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, or, as it is called, an agreement on mineral resources or an agreement on mineral resources.

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially 01.05.25, 00:58 • 27590 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.03
Bitcoin
$95,154.40
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,234.39
Ethereum
$1,808.88