Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This is reported by UNN with reference to post by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

"On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. Together with the United States, we are creating a Fund that will attract global investment to our country," Svyrydenko wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the agreement is based on five key principles:

equality: the Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

preservation of control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

guaranteed investors and buyers: the Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

compliance with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Recall

Bloomberg journalist in the social network X reported that Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement on mineral resources. He referred to his own source.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon." According to him, "this is the same agreement we agreed on over the weekend," and that nothing has been removed.

