US President Donald Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from Russia, and without his help, Ukraine would be "crushed very soon." He said this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

"I think I am saving this country (Ukraine - ed.). I think this country would be crushed very soon. It's a big war machine. Let's face it. And if it wasn't for me, I'm the one who gave them "Javelins that shot down tanks. You know, that tank moment was an important moment when the tanks got stuck in the mud, and I gave them a huge amount of "Javelins." These are anti-tank fighters. And they destroyed all those tanks when they got stuck in the mud. You know, that was an important moment because if those tanks had entered, they would have been 71 miles from Kyiv and were going to seize Kyiv. That was the end of the war, it would have ended in a day," Trump said.

The US President once again stated that many more people died in the war than reported.

"Not just soldiers. It's a lot of soldiers, but a lot of other people too. And, you know, I can really argue that I was very good because I'm saving this country. The Prime Minister of Norway - a very respected person - says that if President Trump had not intervened, this war would never have ended. I think I'm doing Ukraine a great favor. I believe in it," Trump said.

Addition

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance said that if the war of Russia against Ukraine is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not be able to win it.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations."