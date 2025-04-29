$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM • 5082 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 9906 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 10853 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 21279 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 52756 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 55746 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 41852 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 34623 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 47780 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 38424 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 19284 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 10417 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 15172 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 15430 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 12270 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 28583 views

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

Donald Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation. He emphasized the importance of the "Javelins" provided to Ukraine.

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation

US President Donald Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from Russia, and without his help, Ukraine would be "crushed very soon." He said this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

"I think I am saving this country (Ukraine - ed.). I think this country would be crushed very soon. It's a big war machine. Let's face it. And if it wasn't for me, I'm the one who gave them "Javelins that shot down tanks. You know, that tank moment was an important moment when the tanks got stuck in the mud, and I gave them a huge amount of "Javelins." These are anti-tank fighters. And they destroyed all those tanks when they got stuck in the mud. You know, that was an important moment because if those tanks had entered, they would have been 71 miles from Kyiv and were going to seize Kyiv. That was the end of the war, it would have ended in a day," Trump said.

The US President once again stated that many more people died in the war than reported.

"Not just soldiers. It's a lot of soldiers, but a lot of other people too. And, you know, I can really argue that I was very good because I'm saving this country. The Prime Minister of Norway - a very respected person - says that if President Trump had not intervened, this war would never have ended. I think I'm doing Ukraine a great favor. I believe in it," Trump said.

The US is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine - ABC29.04.25, 09:09 • 2518 views

Addition

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance said that if the war of Russia against Ukraine is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not be able to win it.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations."

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

