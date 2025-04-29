The United States of America is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks, which are located in Australia, to Ukraine. This was reported by ABC Net, reports UNN.

Details

The batch of old American tanks promised by Australia is delayed: according to the publication, this is partly due to resistance from the United States.

In addition, the Australian Defense Department knows the nature of the Russian-Ukrainian war - both sides are actively using reconnaissance and strike drones.

We are starting to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these tanks - the roof of the tank is the weakest point of the Abrams. There is also a drone war going on said one of the representatives of the defense department, who wished to remain anonymous.

At the same time, there are concerns that with the possible conclusion of a peace treaty, the batch of tanks may not reach Ukraine and get stuck somewhere in the middle of the ocean. There is a lack of qualified personnel to maintain the tanks in such conditions, the publication says.

Ukraine provides the front with weapons: 40% of all equipment is made by the domestic defense industry