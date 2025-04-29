The US is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine - ABC

$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17373 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48806 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52959 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39817 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33376 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44176 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36647 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15059 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32804 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79685 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 18150 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 38618 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 38417 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 145481 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 59435 views
The US is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine - ABC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The US is slowing down the transfer of Abrams tanks located in Australia to Ukraine. There are concerns that the tanks may not reach Ukraine due to a possible peace treaty.

The US is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine - ABC

The United States of America is delaying the transfer of Abrams tanks, which are located in Australia, to Ukraine. This was reported by ABC Net, reports UNN.

Details

The batch of old American tanks promised by Australia is delayed: according to the publication, this is partly due to resistance from the United States.

In addition, the Australian Defense Department knows the nature of the Russian-Ukrainian war - both sides are actively using reconnaissance and strike drones.

We are starting to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these tanks - the roof of the tank is the weakest point of the Abrams. There is also a drone war going on

said one of the representatives of the defense department, who wished to remain anonymous.

At the same time, there are concerns that with the possible conclusion of a peace treaty, the batch of tanks may not reach Ukraine and get stuck somewhere in the middle of the ocean. There is a lack of qualified personnel to maintain the tanks in such conditions, the publication says.

Ukraine provides the front with weapons: 40% of all equipment is made by the domestic defense industry25.04.25, 16:16 • 2638 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Australia
United States
Ukraine
