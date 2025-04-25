$41.690.02
Ukraine provides the front with weapons: 40% of all equipment is made by the domestic defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The Ukrainian defense industry provides more than 40% of the front's needs, and production is planned to increase to $35 billion by 2025. The government is developing support programs for manufacturers.

Ukraine provides the front with weapons: 40% of all equipment is made by the domestic defense industry

More than 40% of everything that works at the front is made in Ukraine. It is expected that by the end of 2025, 35 billion of defense production will be made inside the country.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Oleksiy Leonov, a member of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy, reports UNN.

Details

According to Leonov, the defense complex in Ukraine is currently feeling better than ever in the times of independence, but the grounds for development are dramatic. He also noted that almost half of the equipment at the front is a product of the domestic defense industry.

Today, more than 40% of everything that works at the front is made in Ukraine, and this is really the result of Ukrainian strategy and joint work

- he said.

Leonov also added that at present the defense industry is the locomotive of the Ukrainian economy.

"Almost a billion hryvnias have been allocated for this year to reduce the cost of loans for the defense industry. Today, when we talk about the defense industry, it is not only about the front – it is already really the locomotive of the Ukrainian economy. The growth rate is very fast, even explosive. If in 2022 it was 3 billion dollars, then in 2024 it is already 20 billion, and by the end of 2025 it is expected that 35 billion of defense production will be made inside the country", - said a member of the committee on finance and customs policy.

Leonov called this trend a certain militarization of the economy and noted that the government continues to work seriously on this issue and is developing new programs that allow Ukrainian production to develop.

"For example, a new grant program was recently launched, made for victory, for manufacturers of components in Ukraine, and these grants are up to UAH 8 million for the launch of equipment on co-financing terms," he added.

Almost $105 billion in aid from the US has arrived in Ukraine in the form of weapons – Zelenskyy24.04.25, 21:43 • 5862 views

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
