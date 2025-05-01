$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Publications
Exclusives
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8512 views

According to political scientist Taras Zahorodniy, the agreement between Ukraine and the US to create an investment fund is meaningless without guaranteed arms supplies. The development of own arms production is a priority.

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

The signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction has no particular political significance without specific commitments on military assistance. This was stated to UNN by political scientist Taras Zahorodnyi.

Details 

When asked how Zahorodnyi assesses the political significance of the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States, he replied: "No way."

The main thing is that Trump gave permission to purchase American weapons, that is, for money. We are moving to commodity-money relations with the Americans. You have a product - we have money... we have absolutely pragmatic relations with you (Americans - ed.), as you have built with us. That's all. Therefore, I believe that in this context, this agreement is not needed for large accounts

- says the political scientist.

"Are you ready to invest? Invest. But remember that, in principle, without specifics, that is, guaranteed arms supplies to Ukraine for money, and so on," the expert added.

Trump administration has approved the sale of weapons to Ukraine for $50 million for the first time - media01.05.25, 09:59 • 6944 views

Also, the political scientist stressed that other partners, in particular Great Britain and France, have no less opportunities in the defense and energy sectors and can offer Ukraine more strategic cooperation than the United States.

"There are the same companies as American companies, and you (the USA, - ed.) are in order of live queue. Moreover, we are interdependent on the British and French, who can, for example, provide us with nuclear guarantees, or send troops. And why are you needed here at all? You go in order of live queue. That's all," Zahorodnyi added.

Zahorodnyi calls the permission to sell weapons the advantage of the agreement, but emphasizes that without guaranteed supplies or support, it will not have practical meaning.

The advantage is that the sale of weapons is starting, and everything else does not matter.  No, the agreement is well written, but in what context? It is written in a good context, nothing is clear, but it is very interesting

- Zahorodnyi noted.

According to Zahorodnyi, the fund cannot become an instrument of political pressure from the United States in the future. He also added that the key for Ukraine now is the development of domestic defense production

"We must understand that the more independent we are in the production of our weapons, missiles, making our own complex of patriotism analogies, air defense systems, and such work is being carried out, for example, not necessarily with the Americans. So there is no point in putting pressure," the expert explained.

Read also: Trump plans to intensify deep-sea mining of critical minerals

How the Fund will work

In the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, Ukraine and the United States will be at the level of 50/50. That is, neither party will have a prevailing vote, which will mean an equal partnership between the two parties.

Funds from the Fund will be invested exclusively in Ukraine, it is about the restoration of infrastructure. And there will be no debt obligations of our country to the United States. At the same time, it is expected that the agreement will allow both countries to increase their economic potential. 

Also, for the first 10 years, profits between Ukraine and the United States will not be distributed, but will be used to reinvest in the Ukrainian economy.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 10884 views

What resources does Ukraine have

According to the "Investment Atlas of Subsoil User" of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil, Ukraine has significant reserves of lithium, titanium and rare metals.

For example, Ukraine's lithium reserves amount to about a third of the total reserves of Europe and about 3% of the world's. And today, three deposits with a lithium oxide content of 1.1% to 1.4% have been explored, and one previously studied area, there are several lithium ore occurrences.  

Also, Ukraine is among the top ten countries in terms of titanium reserves, which provides 7% of its global production. In particular, there are 28 placer and bedrock deposits in our country. Ore is mined at 7 deposits, which is processed into 400-900 thousand tons of concentrate mainly for export.  Four deposits are objects of privatization together with the United Mining and Chemical Company. 

Significant are the resources of rare earth and rare metals, in particular tantalum, niobium and beryllium. Several complex deposits of these metals are officially registered, in particular at the Novopoltavsky deposit of apatite ores, which may become an important source for the development of the rare earth industry in the future. 

Ukraine's rare earth resources: why Trump is interested in them and what benefits are there for our country04.02.25, 17:16 • 117157 views

Let us remind 

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the Fund will attract global investments to our country.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Ukraine
