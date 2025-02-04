Ukraine's rare earth resources: why Trump is interested in them and what benefits are there for our country

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his desire to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to exchange military aid for rare earth resources. According to the "Investment Atlas of Subsoil User" of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, our country has significant reserves of lithium, titanium and rare metals, UNN writes.

Lithium

Although there is currently no lithium mining in Ukraine, its reserves account for about a third of Europe's total reserves and about 3% of the world's. To date, three deposits with lithium oxide grades ranging from 1.1% to 1.4% have been explored, and one preliminary exploration site has been discovered, with several lithium ore occurrences.

One petalite deposit with reserves estimated according to the JORC international classification system is licensed. Lithium reserves are concentrated in hard rocks, which opens up opportunities for their use in the future.

Titanium

Ukraine is one of the top ten countries in terms of titanium reserves, accounting for 7% of global production. There are 28 placer and indigenous deposits in Ukraine. The main titanium-containing minerals, ilmenite and rutile, are often found together with zircon. 7 deposits produce ore, which is processed into 400-900 thousand tons of concentrate, mainly for export. Four deposits are privatized together with the United Mining and Chemical Company. Up to 50,000 tons of titanium concentrate can be processed in Ukraine into titanium sponge, which is used to produce titanium metal, and up to 80,000 tons into white TiO2 pigment, which is used in the chemical and food industries.

Rare and rare earth metals

Ukraine also has significant resources of rare earths and rare metals, including tantalum, niobium, and beryllium. Several complex deposits of these metals have been officially registered, including the Novopoltava apatite ore deposit, which could become an important source for the development of the rare earths industry in the future. There is one beryllium deposit in Ukraine with reserves of 13.9 thousand tons of REE and related elements.

There is also one beryllium deposit owned by BGV Group.

Recall

As reported by AFP, US President Donald Trump said he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid, explaining that there has been "significant progress" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's rare earth metals demanded by Trump in exchange for aid: what is known about them