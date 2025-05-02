Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of Princess Charlotte. The release is dedicated to the birthday of the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales. This is reported by UNN with reference to the account of the crowned couple in the social network X.

Details

Ten-year-old Princess Charlotte is depicted smiling in the new photo, in nature, among the mountains. The girl is dressed in a camouflage jacket and with tourist equipment.

The picture was taken by her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, using an iPhone during a trip to Cumbria earlier this year.

The photo was posted on all Kensington Palace social media with the message: "Happy 10th birthday, Princess Charlotte!" along with a heart-shaped emoji.

Addition

Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate and third in line to the throne.

The names given to the princess - Charlotte Elizabeth Diana - contain references to her grandmother Diana and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to changes in 2013 to the order of succession to the British crown, which mean that male heirs no longer have priority over female heirs, Charlotte, who was born in 2015, became the first British princess to have priority over her younger brother.

Let us remind you

Last month in Great Britain, a video with little ten-year-old Princess Charlotte and her cousin Mia Tindall went viral on TikTok. Fans of the royal family were sincerely impressed by the "friendship for life" between the girls.