Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16588 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35149 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42387 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29508 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40903 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73944 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143468 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122195 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130390 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128217 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15836 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22427 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
10:48 AM • 42388 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48771 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130812 views
Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5340 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 7994 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10476 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30363 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34639 views
Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4748 views

Princess Charlotte turned 10 years old. Kensington Palace published her new photo, taken by Kate in Cumbria, where Charlotte is depicted smiling in nature in a camouflage jacket.

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of Princess Charlotte. The release is dedicated to the birthday of the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales. This is reported by UNN with reference to the account of the crowned couple in the social network X.

Details

Ten-year-old Princess Charlotte is depicted smiling in the new photo, in nature, among the mountains. The girl is dressed in a camouflage jacket and with tourist equipment.

The picture was taken by her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, using an iPhone during a trip to Cumbria earlier this year.

The photo was posted on all Kensington Palace social media with the message: "Happy 10th birthday, Princess Charlotte!" along with a heart-shaped emoji.

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe24.04.25, 18:17 • 71746 views

Addition

Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate and third in line to the throne.

The names given to the princess - Charlotte Elizabeth Diana - contain references to her grandmother Diana and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to changes in 2013 to the order of succession to the British crown, which mean that male heirs no longer have priority over female heirs, Charlotte, who was born in 2015, became the first British princess to have priority over her younger brother.

Let us remind you

Last month in Great Britain, a video with little ten-year-old Princess Charlotte and her cousin Mia Tindall went viral on TikTok. Fans of the royal family were sincerely impressed by the "friendship for life" between the girls.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldUNN Lite
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
United Kingdom
