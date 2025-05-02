The Law of Ukraine on Compensation for Damaged and Destroyed Real Estate as a Result of the Military Aggression of the Russian Federation came into force on February 23, 2023. How to receive such compensation, whether it is necessary to pay for utility services in a dwelling unsuitable for living, and what to do if the housing is rented? UNN asked lawyer and advisor of Leshchenko & Partners Law Firm Serhiy Zayanchukovsky about this.

Who has the right to receive compensation

According to Zayanchukovsky, according to this law, the following have the right to receive compensation:

owners of damaged or destroyed real estate;

customers of construction of real estate that was damaged or destroyed;

owners of special property rights to unfinished housing or persons who partially paid for its construction;

persons who invested in construction before the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine «On Guaranteeing Property Rights to Real Estate Objects that will be Built in the Future»;

members of housing cooperatives who have fully bought housing, but have not yet оформлена the right of ownership;

heirs of any of the above persons.

If we are talking about unfinished construction objects, it is necessary that at the time of damage, load-bearing and external enclosing structures (except for translucent structures and filling of door openings) were erected, for which the right to perform construction work was obtained - adds the lawyer.

At the same time, he noted that associations of co-owners of apartment buildings, managers of apartment buildings, housing and construction (residential) cooperatives that maintain the relevant building can also exercise the right to compensation.

What documents are required to receive compensation

To receive compensation, it is necessary to provide documents confirming the applicant's rights to the destroyed property and photos and videos of the object before and after destruction (if available), the applicant's identification number and passport.

The specific list of documents depends on the type of destroyed property (apartment in ownership, unfinished construction objects, etc.) and is displayed when submitting an application in electronic form via the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (through "Diya"), or is provided when submitting an application in paper form by an employee of the center for the provision of administrative services, the social protection authority or a notary - explained the lawyer.

How is the compensation procedure carried out

Zayanchukovsky explained that after submitting your application, the commission for considering issues related to the provision of compensation for destroyed property takes it into work and collects the necessary additional documents. Next, an inspection of the property or what is left of it is carried out and, based on all this data, a decision is made on granting or refusing compensation.

The term for consideration of the application for compensation for the destroyed real estate object by the Commission for considering issues related to the provision of compensation should not exceed 30 calendar days from the date of submission of the application - added the lawyer.

However, by the decision of the same commission, the term for consideration of the application may be extended by another 30 calendar days if the destroyed real estate object is located on the territory of a territorial community located in the area of military (combat) operations or is under temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade) in accordance with the list approved by the central executive body that implements the state policy on temporarily occupied territories.

What are the terms of such payments

Considering the number of destroyed objects, one should not expect to receive compensation quickly. The commission is obliged to consider the application within 30 days, but the law does not specify a clear deadline within which the compensation should be on the applicant's account - said the expert.

The procedure for providing and determining the amount of financial assistance for destroyed or damaged property must be provided within one month from the date of the decision to grant it, approved by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. However, according to the lawyer, the version of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 2, 2020 No. 767) stipulates that financial assistance to victims who are owners (co-owners), tenants of housing damaged as a result of an emergency situation or work to eliminate its consequences is paid by regional social protection authorities within five working days from the moment of receipt of budget funds.

Thus, a positive decision of the Commission for considering issues related to the provision of compensation for destroyed real estate objects is a guarantee of receiving funds, but only after the body that will directly make the payments itself receives these funds in the manner prescribed by law - explains Zayanchukovsky.

What should a tenant do if he rents housing that has been destroyed

If the rented housing has become unsuitable for living, the tenant has the right to demand the return of the deposit paid to the owner of the housing and terminate the lease agreement - explained the lawyer.

He also added that if the rented housing is damaged and needs repair (but remains suitable for living), the tenant can agree with the landlord, if he is interested in continuing the lease, about the repair in a way convenient for both parties.

For example, the amount of rent for the following months will be paid by the tenant directly to the contractors for improving the condition of the housing, and the resumption of payments to the landlord will take place after the object of the lease is brought to a state suitable for living - suggested one of the solutions the lawyer.

After all, if compensation has to be waited for a long time, the tenant will need to live in the damaged apartment for a long time, and the owner, accordingly, will not be able to rent it to a new tenant in this condition.

Is it necessary to pay for utility services in destroyed or damaged housing

The lawyer explained that if the housing is unsuitable for living, it is necessary to contact the suppliers of utility services with a statement about the destruction of the housing in order to stop calculating the cost of utility services. In this case, you do not need to pay for utility services from the moment the housing is destroyed.

The absence of such an appeal will lead to the continuation of the automatic accrual of debt for unpaid utility services, and the consumer will have to prove his legal position in court - he noted.

However, the Verkhovna Rada proposes to restore the accrual of utility payments after the apartment becomes suitable for living again.

If the housing is damaged, but suitable for living and utility services in this house continue to be provided by the relevant companies, the payment for utilities is retained.

Alternative way

You can try to recover funds in court – from the direct perpetrator of the damage. Thus, in 2023, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit with the court, in which he demanded the recovery of "moral damage from the state of Russia (Russian Federation) in the amount of nine hundred and ninety-nine quadrillion hryvnias". However, he did not provide proper evidence to substantiate such a beautiful figure, at least that was stated in the decision in case No. 686/26564/22, so the claim was dismissed", - says the lawyer.

However, according to him, in the case of another plaintiff in 2024, the arguments were more convincing. So the decision in the case entered into legal force.

The court ruled to recover from "the state of the Russian Federation ... to compensate for moral damage caused by armed aggression against Ukraine, funds in the amount of 500,000.00 UAH" (case No. 127/14737/24) - noted Serhiy Olehovych.

There were also several cases in which the court sided with the plaintiffs. For example, in 2025, the Supreme Court as part of the panel of judges of the First Chamber of the Civil Court of Cassation agreed with the decisions of the courts of previous instances and ordered to recover from the Russian Federation "2,420

830.92 UAH to compensate for property damage and 100,000.00 UAH to compensate for moral damage".

It is clear that the reality of receiving this money is questionable. However, for those who want to get a court decision that will state the obligation of the neighboring state to compensate for the damage, such a path is also possible - summed up the lawyer.

