Government allocates UAH 15 billion for compensation for destroyed housing

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52394 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100398 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103953 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101436 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127400 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103197 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113261 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116880 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160825 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104839 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100981 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77958 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151052 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109288 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137653 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139428 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167285 views
Government allocates UAH 15 billion for compensation for destroyed housing

Government allocates UAH 15 billion for compensation for destroyed housing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85273 views

Under the Restoration program, the government has agreed to pay UAH 9 billion to citizens for damaged property. An additional UAH 15 billion has been allocated to compensate IDPs for destroyed housing, which will help 10,000 families.

Under the Restoration program, payments for damaged property worth almost UAH 9 billion have been agreed with the citizens. This week, the Government has already allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate IDPs for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

It is noted that the Government has already helped more than 90 thousand Ukrainian families under the Recovery Program. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on February 7.

In total, under the Restoration Program, citizens have been approved for payments for damaged property worth almost UAH 9 billion and housing certificates worth more than UAH 21 billion have been approved

- emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, this week the Government has already allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression, and more than 10,000 families will be able to receive new housing.

Denys Shmyhal also said that the Council of Europe Development Bank has decided to allocate another EUR 150 million for housing programs in Ukraine. In addition, he reminded that the EBRD has announced that it will invest at least EUR 1.5 billion in Ukraine and our economy this year. In particular, these are projects in the energy and transportation sectors.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the international partners who help finance the projects of recovery and development of our country and support the reform of public investment management.

Recall 

In the Zakarpattia region, a family of two IDPs received the first subsidy for renting a house in the amount of UAH 4758 per month. The state will compensate the landlord for taxes in the amount of UAH 2352 on a quarterly basis.

Program eHouse in Action: Ukrainians received UAH 25+ billion in loans to buy housing07.02.25, 17:55 • 32335 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWarEconomy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

