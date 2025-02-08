Government allocates UAH 15 billion for compensation for destroyed housing

Under the Restoration program, payments for damaged property worth almost UAH 9 billion have been agreed with the citizens. This week, the Government has already allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate IDPs for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

It is noted that the Government has already helped more than 90 thousand Ukrainian families under the Recovery Program. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on February 7.

In total, under the Restoration Program, citizens have been approved for payments for damaged property worth almost UAH 9 billion and housing certificates worth more than UAH 21 billion have been approved - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, this week the Government has already allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression, and more than 10,000 families will be able to receive new housing.

Denys Shmyhal also said that the Council of Europe Development Bank has decided to allocate another EUR 150 million for housing programs in Ukraine. In addition, he reminded that the EBRD has announced that it will invest at least EUR 1.5 billion in Ukraine and our economy this year. In particular, these are projects in the energy and transportation sectors.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the international partners who help finance the projects of recovery and development of our country and support the reform of public investment management.

Recall

In the Zakarpattia region, a family of two IDPs received the first subsidy for renting a house in the amount of UAH 4758 per month. The state will compensate the landlord for taxes in the amount of UAH 2352 on a quarterly basis.

