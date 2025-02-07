Program eHouse in Action: Ukrainians received UAH 25+ billion in loans to buy housing

Under the eHouse in Diia program, Ukrainians have received loans worth UAH 25+ billion for purchase. More than 15 thousand families have purchased their own homes. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Ukrainians have received loans worth UAH 25+ billion to buy housing under the eHouse in Action program. This means that more than 15 thousand Ukrainian families have already purchased their own homes. The service is most often used by the military and their families (54.1%), teachers (8.3%) and doctors (8.2%), - Fedorov wrote.

He noted that thanks to eOselya, Ukrainians can buy their own housing quickly and on favorable terms.

You submit an application to Diia, send it to the banks, get a preliminary decision on the loan, and get a mortgage. Everything is simple and fast, without traveling between banks and long waits, - Fedorov added.

Addendum



The Ministry of Economy reported that in 2024, more than 8.5 thousand Ukrainian families used the eOselya program, and the total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 14.6 billion. h

In 2025, the government will allocate an additional UAH 20 billion for the eHouse program. Ukrainians have already received almost 15 thousand mortgage loans totaling more than UAH 24 billion.