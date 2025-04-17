$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2526 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10069 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12537 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15971 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22189 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37520 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49321 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64669 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83512 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113503 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1338 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13230 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83512 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85197 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96524 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2808 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14045 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111058 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53437 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53145 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54559 views

In Ukraine, the collection of applications to the Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation continues. They can be submitted through the "Diia" portal in 9 categories, and all 45 are planned to be opened by the end of the year.

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

The Register of Damage for Ukraine is a significant international effort and the first step towards creating a mechanism that will ensure justice and compensation for Ukraine and its people. Currently, Ukrainians can submit applications to the Register in 9 categories, including violence, torture, property damage, etc. The consideration of applications on the merits and the determination of the amount of compensation will be carried out by the future compensation commission, which is currently being worked on, writes UNN

The International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was created to collect applications for compensation for damages, losses or damages caused by the aggression of Russia against Ukraine, starting from February 24, 2022 on the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, to all interested individuals and legal entities, as well as the State of Ukraine, and is the first step of the international compensation mechanism. The Register was created by Ukraine, the EU and 42 other countries and is located in The Hague.

Categories of application

Today, applications can be submitted in the following categories: 

  • forced internal displacement;
    • death of a close family member;
      • missing close family member;
        • serious bodily injury;
          • sexual violence;
            • torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;
              • deprivation of liberty;
                • forced labor or service;
                  • damage to or destruction of residential real estate. 

                    Applications are submitted to the Register of Damage of Ukraine in electronic form through the Diia web portal. More details on how to apply and who can apply can be found on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

                    How many categories are planned to be opened

                    Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously reported that the government is working to ensure that all 45 categories of the international Register of Damage are opened by the end of the year, while at the national level, the Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the register of property damaged and destroyed by the aggressor with a system for recording information on non-pecuniary damage.

                    All 45 categories of the Register of Damages are planned to be opened by the end of the year - Shmyhal15.04.25, 15:05 • 7758 views

                    When will the review of applications begin? 

                    Currently, the process of collecting applications is underway, as well as their processing for inclusion in the Register. The consideration of applications on the merits and the determination of the amount of compensation will be carried out by the future compensation commission, which is currently being worked on. 

                    Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence in processing huge amounts of data, establishing the exact amount of damage, identifying and searching for war criminals. 

                    Ukraine will use AI to calculate damages and search for war criminals - Yermak04.04.25, 18:22 • 13543 views

                    How many applications have been submitted, and why can an application be rejected? 

                    Earlier, the director of the international register of damage, Markiyan Klyuchkovskyi, reported that Diia has the opportunity to apply for compensation for damaged housing to the international Register of Damage. As of the end of March, Ukrainians have already submitted 22,000 relevant applications. 

                    However, there are four reasons why a person may be denied compensation:

                    • if it is not about damage caused on the territory of Ukraine;
                      • if it is not about damage caused since February 24, 2022;
                        • if it does not concern the Ukrainian-Russian war;
                          • if the application does not have at least basic evidence.

                            Statement on Russia's crimes in the international Register of Damages: why they may be rejected26.03.25, 16:59 • 31316 views

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            SocietyWar
                            The Hague
                            European Union
                            Andriy Yermak
                            Ukraine
                            Denis Shmyhal
                            Brent
                            $66.76
                            Bitcoin
                            $84,772.90
                            S&P 500
                            $5,245.11
                            Tesla
                            $237.27
                            Газ TTF
                            $35.69
                            Золото
                            $3,341.81
                            Ethereum
                            $1,600.98