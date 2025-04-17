Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

The Register of Damage for Ukraine is a significant international effort and the first step towards creating a mechanism that will ensure justice and compensation for Ukraine and its people. Currently, Ukrainians can submit applications to the Register in 9 categories, including violence, torture, property damage, etc. The consideration of applications on the merits and the determination of the amount of compensation will be carried out by the future compensation commission, which is currently being worked on, writes UNN.

The International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was created to collect applications for compensation for damages, losses or damages caused by the aggression of Russia against Ukraine, starting from February 24, 2022 on the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, to all interested individuals and legal entities, as well as the State of Ukraine, and is the first step of the international compensation mechanism. The Register was created by Ukraine, the EU and 42 other countries and is located in The Hague.

Categories of application

Today, applications can be submitted in the following categories:

forced internal displacement;

death of a close family member;

missing close family member;

serious bodily injury;

sexual violence;

torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;

deprivation of liberty;

forced labor or service;

damage to or destruction of residential real estate.

Applications are submitted to the Register of Damage of Ukraine in electronic form through the Diia web portal. More details on how to apply and who can apply can be found on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

How many categories are planned to be opened

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously reported that the government is working to ensure that all 45 categories of the international Register of Damage are opened by the end of the year, while at the national level, the Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the register of property damaged and destroyed by the aggressor with a system for recording information on non-pecuniary damage.

When will the review of applications begin?

Currently, the process of collecting applications is underway, as well as their processing for inclusion in the Register. The consideration of applications on the merits and the determination of the amount of compensation will be carried out by the future compensation commission, which is currently being worked on.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine plans to use artificial intelligence in processing huge amounts of data, establishing the exact amount of damage, identifying and searching for war criminals.

How many applications have been submitted, and why can an application be rejected?

Earlier, the director of the international register of damage, Markiyan Klyuchkovskyi, reported that Diia has the opportunity to apply for compensation for damaged housing to the international Register of Damage. As of the end of March, Ukrainians have already submitted 22,000 relevant applications.

However, there are four reasons why a person may be denied compensation:

if it is not about damage caused on the territory of Ukraine;

if it is not about damage caused since February 24, 2022;

if it does not concern the Ukrainian-Russian war;

if the application does not have at least basic evidence.

