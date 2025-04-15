All 45 categories of the Register of Damages are planned to be opened by the end of the year - Shmyhal

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13449 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11813 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17430 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26973 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58357 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55741 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33031 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59374 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106274 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164529 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13449 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46268 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58357 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55741 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19664 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20164 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21880 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23859 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26516 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

All 45 categories of the Register of Damages are planned to be opened by the end of the year - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7324 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to open all 45 categories of the international Register of Damages by the end of the year. The State Register of Property has also been supplemented with a System for Accounting for Information on Non-Property Damage.

All 45 categories of the Register of Damages are planned to be opened by the end of the year - Shmyhal

The government is working to ensure that all 45 categories of the international Register of Damages are opened by the end of the year, while at the national level, the Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the register of property damaged and destroyed by the aggressor with a system for recording information on non-property damage. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one of the key elements of our work with partners is the use of Russian frozen assets for the recovery and resilience of Ukraine. "We are consistently implementing the principle of "Russia will pay," Shmyhal emphasized.

"We are forming an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damages is already functioning. It has nine categories open, under which Ukrainians can submit applications. We are working to ensure that all 45 categories of the Register of Damages are opened by the end of the year," the Prime Minister noted.

The head of government also noted that the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed by the Aggressor is operating at the national level.

"Today, we are supplementing it with a System for Recording Information on Non-Property Damage. First of all, we are talking about deportations of Ukrainians, the killing of civilians by Russians, and those missing under special circumstances," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Statement on Russia's crimes in the international Register of Damages: why they may be rejected26.03.25, 16:59 • 31309 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79