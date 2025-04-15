All 45 categories of the Register of Damages are planned to be opened by the end of the year - Shmyhal

The government is working to ensure that all 45 categories of the international Register of Damages are opened by the end of the year, while at the national level, the Cabinet of Ministers has supplemented the register of property damaged and destroyed by the aggressor with a system for recording information on non-property damage. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.

According to him, one of the key elements of our work with partners is the use of Russian frozen assets for the recovery and resilience of Ukraine. "We are consistently implementing the principle of "Russia will pay," Shmyhal emphasized.

"We are forming an international compensation mechanism, within which the Register of Damages is already functioning. It has nine categories open, under which Ukrainians can submit applications. We are working to ensure that all 45 categories of the Register of Damages are opened by the end of the year," the Prime Minister noted.

The head of government also noted that the State Register of Property Damaged and Destroyed by the Aggressor is operating at the national level.



"Today, we are supplementing it with a System for Recording Information on Non-Property Damage. First of all, we are talking about deportations of Ukrainians, the killing of civilians by Russians, and those missing under special circumstances," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the system will be integrated with other registers and databases and will be under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Social Policy.

