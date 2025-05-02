US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said in another interview that the war in Ukraine is "not going to end any time soon"" UNN writes, citing BBC.

Details

Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the question facing the U.S. administration is how it can help Russia and Ukraine "find a middle ground" to end a war that has been raging for more than three years.

But Vance added that "[Russia and Ukraine] will have to come to an agreement and end this brutal, brutal conflict."

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

Vance made the comments in a wide-ranging interview in which he defended Trump's approach to the war in Ukraine.

"Yes, of course, [Ukrainians] are angry that they were invaded," he said. - But are we going to continue to lose thousands and thousands of soldiers on a few miles of territory one way or the other?"

In a separate Fox News interview on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there needs to be a "breakthrough" in the conflict in the near future, or Trump will "have to decide how much time to devote to it."

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department