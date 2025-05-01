Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and Russia regarding the end of the war, despite statements about readiness for peace. He said this in an interview with Fox News Digital, reports UNN.

The Ukrainians said: "This is what we want." The Russians said: "This is what we want," and now the task of diplomacy is to try to somehow bring these two sides closer together. Because there is a very large gap between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want – Vance said in an interview.

Details

When the U.S. Vice President was asked about the progress of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Vance said that "the first and necessary step to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is to get each side to make a peace offer."

Many of our European friends will publicly say: "We did not necessarily agree with the President (Trump - ed.) in what he said or in what he did. Or in all parts of his policy." They will at the same time say that "he is the only person who could actually get each side to accept a peace offer, because these guys weren't even talking — neither to each other nor to anyone. They were just fighting." That's it. So, we have this first step. We have put forward and published a peace proposal, and we will work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together – Vance added.

He also said that Trump wants to bring the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" to a long-term resolution in which "5,000 people do not die every week on both sides."

Recall

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that if the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win.