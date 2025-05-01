$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11764 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27725 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 49142 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61793 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71795 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232359 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137740 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161188 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223708 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247387 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3476 views

The US Vice President stated that the positions of Ukraine and Russia regarding the end of the war differ greatly, which complicates negotiations. Trump strives for a long-term solution to the conflict.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and Russia regarding the end of the war, despite statements about readiness for peace. He said this in an interview with Fox News Digital, reports UNN.

The Ukrainians said: "This is what we want." The Russians said: "This is what we want," and now the task of diplomacy is to try to somehow bring these two sides closer together. Because there is a very large gap between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want

– Vance said in an interview.

Details

When the U.S. Vice President was asked about the progress of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Vance said that "the first and necessary step to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is to get each side to make a peace offer."

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared01.05.25, 13:25 • 60622 views

Many of our European friends will publicly say: "We did not necessarily agree with the President (Trump - ed.) in what he said or in what he did. Or in all parts of his policy." They will at the same time say that "he is the only person who could actually get each side to accept a peace offer, because these guys weren't even talking — neither to each other nor to anyone. They were just fighting." That's it. So, we have this first step. We have put forward and published a peace proposal, and we will work very hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together

– Vance added.

He also said that Trump wants to bring the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" to a long-term resolution in which "5,000 people do not die every week on both sides."

Recall

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that if the war is not stopped in the near future, Ukrainians will not win.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
J. D. Vance
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
