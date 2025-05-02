The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

May 1, 05:50 PM

In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

May 1, 05:57 PM

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

May 1, 06:00 PM

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

May 1, 06:12 PM

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM
The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The US does not plan to lift existing sanctions against Russia, new ones may be introduced. Secretary of State Rubio stated the readiness of the US to continue to assist in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

The United States of America will not cancel the current sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones. This was reported by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that US President Donald Trump had previously expressed his readiness to introduce secondary sanctions in case the Kremlin refuses to agree to peace.

Of course, we are not canceling any current sanctions. The President wants all our actions as a state to be diplomatic - he clearly adheres to this approach. At the same time, he understands that there are other regions of the world, other global issues that require attention

- said Bruce.

Also, according to her, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to continue to assist in peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"The essence of the changes is that we remain involved and will help as much as we can. However, we will no longer fly around the world to participate in negotiations. Now it is the responsibility of the two parties," the State Department spokeswoman explained.

Let us remind you

The other day Tammy Bruce warned that Washington would abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made."

US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
