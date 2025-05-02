The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

The United States of America will not cancel the current sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones. This was reported by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that US President Donald Trump had previously expressed his readiness to introduce secondary sanctions in case the Kremlin refuses to agree to peace.

Of course, we are not canceling any current sanctions. The President wants all our actions as a state to be diplomatic - he clearly adheres to this approach. At the same time, he understands that there are other regions of the world, other global issues that require attention - said Bruce.

Also, according to her, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to continue to assist in peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"The essence of the changes is that we remain involved and will help as much as we can. However, we will no longer fly around the world to participate in negotiations. Now it is the responsibility of the two parties," the State Department spokeswoman explained.

Let us remind you

The other day Tammy Bruce warned that Washington would abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made."

