Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61373 views

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53571 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84552 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169226 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202247 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 300135 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130880 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251564 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174828 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121104 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 4166 views

Senator Lindsey Graham announced the support of 72 colleagues for a bill on sanctions against Russia if Putin does not start negotiations on Ukraine. The sanctions include duties on imports from countries that buy Russian energy resources.

Key ally of US President Donald Trump in the Senate, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said that he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that will introduce "devastating" new sanctions against Russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"The goal is to help the president," Graham said on Wednesday, the same day the US and Ukraine announced an agreement on access to the latter's natural resources. The agreement gave some reassurance to officials who feared that Trump might abandon his support for peace talks with Moscow, the publication notes.

The "punishment" would include 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium, according to a draft bill seen by Bloomberg. Other sanctions would also prohibit US citizens from buying Russian government debt under the bill.

"He was talking about the fact that he was frustrated," Graham said. - I want the war to be ended through negotiations, honestly and fairly. I think Trump is the best person to achieve this goal, but these sanctions reflect the Senate's view that we see Russia as the main bad guy."

Graham added that Putin would "make a huge mistake if he tried to play with Trump, so this bill is a tool in President Trump's arsenal."

"When President Trump realizes that we have reached a dead end, then expect action," Graham said.

Graham said he has enough support in the House of Representatives to introduce the sanctions bill there as well.

He predicted that Putin would eventually have to choose between sitting down with Trump at the negotiating table to end the war or having the Russian economy "crushed."

The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas30.04.25, 23:44 • 5428 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Ukraine
