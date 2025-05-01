US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations

Key ally of US President Donald Trump in the Senate, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, said that he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that will introduce "devastating" new sanctions against Russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"The goal is to help the president," Graham said on Wednesday, the same day the US and Ukraine announced an agreement on access to the latter's natural resources. The agreement gave some reassurance to officials who feared that Trump might abandon his support for peace talks with Moscow, the publication notes.

The "punishment" would include 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium, according to a draft bill seen by Bloomberg. Other sanctions would also prohibit US citizens from buying Russian government debt under the bill.

"He was talking about the fact that he was frustrated," Graham said. - I want the war to be ended through negotiations, honestly and fairly. I think Trump is the best person to achieve this goal, but these sanctions reflect the Senate's view that we see Russia as the main bad guy."

Graham added that Putin would "make a huge mistake if he tried to play with Trump, so this bill is a tool in President Trump's arsenal."

"When President Trump realizes that we have reached a dead end, then expect action," Graham said.

Graham said he has enough support in the House of Representatives to introduce the sanctions bill there as well.

He predicted that Putin would eventually have to choose between sitting down with Trump at the negotiating table to end the war or having the Russian economy "crushed."

The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas