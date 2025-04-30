The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas

The European Union is preparing a "plan B" to maintain economic sanctions against Russia if the United States abandons peace talks on the situation in Ukraine and moves closer to Moscow. This was stated in a comment to the Financial Times by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

"We see signs that they are considering whether they (the US - ed.) should leave Ukraine and not try to negotiate with the Russians, because it is difficult," Kallas said.

She stressed that there is a "plan B" to maintain economic pressure on Russia if Hungary blocks the lifting of EU economic sanctions in July. At the same time, Brussels is still aiming to maintain the unity of all EU member states.

"There is also a "plan B", but we have to work on "plan A". Because otherwise you will focus on "plan B", and then it will happen," Kallas added.

Recall

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the next eight to ten days, the West will increase pressure on Russia on the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he "remains cautious" on this issue, because "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

