The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34529 views

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86806 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116036 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144721 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236754 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112557 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244425 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171973 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118936 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Popular news

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

03:42 PM • 56810 views
Publications

03:42 PM • 56857 views

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104560 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140179 views

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236760 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 181210 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26774 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36953 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30165 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82598 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131288 views
The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The European Union is developing an alternative plan to maintain sanctions against the Russian Federation if the United States makes concessions to Russia regarding Ukraine. Brussels seeks to maintain the unity of EU member states on this issue.

The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas

The European Union is preparing a "plan B" to maintain economic sanctions against Russia if the United States abandons peace talks on the situation in Ukraine and moves closer to Moscow. This was stated in a comment to the Financial Times by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaya Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

"We see signs that they are considering whether they (the US - ed.) should leave Ukraine and not try to negotiate with the Russians, because it is difficult," Kallas said.

She stressed that there is a "plan B" to maintain economic pressure on Russia if Hungary blocks the lifting of EU economic sanctions in July. At the same time, Brussels is still aiming to maintain the unity of all EU member states.

"There is also a "plan B", but we have to work on "plan A". Because otherwise you will focus on "plan B", and then it will happen," Kallas added.

Recall

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the next eight to ten days, the West will increase pressure on Russia on the issue of establishing peace in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he "remains cautious" on this issue, because "part of the equation depends on Moscow."

"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU25.04.25, 01:05 • 4023 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
United States
Ukraine
