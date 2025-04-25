"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is calling on his compatriots to vote against Ukraine's accession to the European Union in the relevant VOKS 2025 poll. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Orbán, the future of Hungary may be decided by Ukraine's membership in the European Union in 15-20 years.

There is an order in Brussels for Ukraine to join the EU by 2030. It's a knock on the door. That's less than 5 years - Orbán warned the Hungarians.

He stressed that, perhaps, "sometime in 20-30-40 years" Ukraine will be able to meet the conditions necessary to join the EU, "and this will not ruin the Hungarian economy."

But it's not in the foreseeable future, in about 15 years, for sure! - the politician is convinced.

Orbán believes that "this will be the most difficult and biggest battle in the next six months in the entire European Union, because the future of the European Union will be decided by this."

"If there is no clear majority in Hungarian public opinion against Ukraine's membership in the EU, then there is no guarantee that we will be able to protect Hungary's interests solely through government efforts. Therefore, at VOKS 2025, it is worth thinking and voting exclusively from the point of view of Hungary's interests, from the point of view of preserving Hungary's achievements," Orbán concluded.

Let's remind

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orbán's adviser said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

