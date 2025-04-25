$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12959 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

April 24, 04:02 PM • 35686 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 49699 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 67297 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 162263 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180451 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253989 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111069 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200707 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

April 23, 12:29 PM • 62366 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is calling for a vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU, fearing for the country's economy. He emphasizes that this will decide the future of Hungary.

"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is calling on his compatriots to vote against Ukraine's accession to the European Union in the relevant VOKS 2025 poll. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Orbán, the future of Hungary may be decided by Ukraine's membership in the European Union in 15-20 years.

There is an order in Brussels for Ukraine to join the EU by 2030. It's a knock on the door. That's less than 5 years

- Orbán warned the Hungarians.

He stressed that, perhaps, "sometime in 20-30-40 years" Ukraine will be able to meet the conditions necessary to join the EU, "and this will not ruin the Hungarian economy."

But it's not in the foreseeable future, in about 15 years, for sure!

- the politician is convinced.

Orbán believes that "this will be the most difficult and biggest battle in the next six months in the entire European Union, because the future of the European Union will be decided by this."

"If there is no clear majority in Hungarian public opinion against Ukraine's membership in the EU, then there is no guarantee that we will be able to protect Hungary's interests solely through government efforts. Therefore, at VOKS 2025, it is worth thinking and voting exclusively from the point of view of Hungary's interests, from the point of view of preserving Hungary's achievements," Orbán concluded.

Let's remind

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, Orbán's adviser said that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion a year.

Orbán's main competitor promises to unlock EU funds for Hungary and hold a referendum on Ukraine

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
