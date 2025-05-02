MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

The vote in the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine is expected on May 8, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The vote on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between the USA and Ukraine is planned for May 8 - said MP Zheleznyak.

The MP also reported, referring to the report of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for parliamentarians regarding the agreement, that "the second documents are inter-institutional agreements and are fundamentally agreed", and these "other two documents will not be ratified".

Let us remind

This is the so-called agreement on mineral resources, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States on April 30.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, telling the details.