GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

Rockstar Games is postponing the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026, reported on the website of the developer company, writes UNN.

Details

The game was originally scheduled to be released in the fall of 2025, but now Rockstar Games says the team needs more time.

In a statement posted on the Rockstar Games website, the development team apologized for the delay.

"We are very sorry that this will happen later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has truly touched our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and patience as we work to complete the game," the statement said.

"With every game we release, we set out to exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the game to the level of quality you expect and deserve," the company said.

As The Verge notes, the first GTA VI trailer was presented in December 2023, and little has been heard about the game since then, except for the release date, which has now been moved to next year. The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will take place in Vice City and will feature the series' first female protagonist - Lucia - with plot elements inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Shares of parent company Take Two fell 8 percent in premarket trading on NASDAQ this morning after news of the delay.

Addition

Grand Theft Auto V is still hugely popular 11 years after its launch, recently taking first place on Twitch as the most watched game of 2024.