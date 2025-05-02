GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10160 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19616 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22963 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17949 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30385 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68328 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138944 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121178 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128770 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127922 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 13831 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 31383 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 8848 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11275 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10414 views
Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2128 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 22978 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32200 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124665 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221885 views
GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2118 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5536 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27778 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31919 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31040 views
GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

Rockstar Games has delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026, to ensure the expected level of quality. Take Two shares fell 8% following the delay news.

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026
www.rockstargames.com

Rockstar Games is postponing the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026, reported on the website of the developer company, writes UNN.

Details

The game was originally scheduled to be released in the fall of 2025, but now Rockstar Games says the team needs more time.

In a statement posted on the Rockstar Games website, the development team apologized for the delay.

"We are very sorry that this will happen later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has truly touched our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and patience as we work to complete the game," the statement said.

"With every game we release, we set out to exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver the game to the level of quality you expect and deserve," the company said.

As The Verge notes, the first GTA VI trailer was presented in December 2023, and little has been heard about the game since then, except for the release date, which has now been moved to next year. The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will take place in Vice City and will feature the series' first female protagonist - Lucia - with plot elements inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Shares of parent company Take Two fell 8 percent in premarket trading on NASDAQ this morning after news of the delay.

Addition

Grand Theft Auto V is still hugely popular 11 years after its launch, recently taking first place on Twitch as the most watched game of 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
