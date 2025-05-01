$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14751 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25881 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39766 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179607 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118572 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147101 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219207 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241041 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335214 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138291 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 69050 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179607 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 162183 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201979 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233671 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20745 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67630 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73128 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63710 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113157 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12355 views

The family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky created a twin company of a state enterprise in Vinnytsia. Experts suspect conspiracy and abuse during the liquidation of the institute.

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

An ambiguous story is unfolding around the "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management". The state enterprise, which is in the process of liquidation under the leadership of Yaroslav Yaroslavsky, who also heads Derzhzembank LLC, has a "double" - a private company registered at the same address. The company was created by Yaroslavsky's wife, Svitlana Yaroslavska. Experts and deputies interviewed by UNN suspect that the reorganization was not without conspiracy and abuse, in particular, it is possible that the state enterprise was brought to bankruptcy.

Context

As UNN reported, the head of Derzhzembank LLC Yaroslav Yaroslavsky in 2016 headed the State Enterprise "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management". According to open information, Yaroslavsky is still listed as the head of this State Enterprise. However, in July 2024, the founders (the State Property Fund) made a decision to terminate the legal entity as a result of reorganization. And now Yaroslavsky is managing this process.

A month before the official announcement of the decision to reorganize the institute, Yaroslavsky's wife registered an LLC with a similar name. This enterprise is also registered at the same address as the State Geocadastre Department in Vinnytsia region, as well as the state institute of the same name as the LLC. The main activity of the company was engineering, geology and geodesy, and technical consulting services in these areas.

In 10 months of its existence, the LLC participated in 103 tenders, won 101 of them, and concluded agreements for a total amount of UAH 2.41 million. All purchases, except for one, took place in Vinnytsia region, and 72 were non-competitive. The company's total revenue for 24 years amounted to UAH 5.2 million.

Experts' opinions

People's Deputy, former law enforcement officer Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, in a comment to UNN, noted that law enforcement officers should take a closer look at the story with the Yaroslavskys' institutes, because it is possible that the liquidation of the state enterprise could have been organized by prior agreement of interested parties.

Here we need to investigate well. Perhaps, indeed, there was a conspiracy, and interested parties. Therefore, we need to consider this comprehensively. I think that law enforcement officers will check this. First of all, it is very important that everything is done in accordance with the current legislation, if the law allows it. And on the other hand, was it not first brought to bankruptcy, and then deliberately created such conditions to transfer (create an LLC with the same name - ed.)

- Tsymbalyuk said.

He added that it is also necessary to check whether there were any abuses on the part of the liquidator of the state enterprise, i.e. Yaroslavsky. In addition, the MP is convinced that it is necessary to conduct an audit of compliance with all liquidation procedures - settlement with employees, sale of the institute's property, etc.

"At first glance, there is some doubt about integrity," he said, pointing out that such conclusions are prompted by the fact that the LLC with the same name was created by a person associated with the liquidator of the state enterprise.

Oleg Shram, a lawyer and former advisor to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, drew attention to another interesting point - misleading citizens who come to the "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management" for services, thinking that it is a state enterprise, but end up in a private company.

I think there are elements of misleading here. Because a person does not always pay attention to the organizational form of a legal entity, and in this case the name is not just consonant, but it has exactly the same name

- Shram noted.

He noted that the law does not directly prohibit the use of the same name of institutions, but it may mislead citizens.

Another question I have is how the liquidator concluded an agreement that a legal entity was registered at the same address, that is, whether he used his powers as a liquidator contrary to the powers granted to him, that is, by providing a legal address and, probably, some kind of lease agreement was concluded. They can't just use any address they want, can they? They probably had to enter into some kind of lease agreement to register there (an LLC with the same name - ed.). Did he have the right to lease at the stage at which the liquidation was taking place? And what was supposed to happen to that property after the liquidation, where did it go, what happened to it? There are questions for the liquidator, to compliance with the requirements of the current legislation in this context

- Shram noted.

So, the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement officers, who obviously need to check what is really happening around the Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management and whether all the actions of its liquidator Yaroslav Yaroslavsky were transparent.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$96,185.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.01
Золото
$3,212.90
Ethereum
$1,845.52