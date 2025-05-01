Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

An ambiguous story is unfolding around the "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management". The state enterprise, which is in the process of liquidation under the leadership of Yaroslav Yaroslavsky, who also heads Derzhzembank LLC, has a "double" - a private company registered at the same address. The company was created by Yaroslavsky's wife, Svitlana Yaroslavska. Experts and deputies interviewed by UNN suspect that the reorganization was not without conspiracy and abuse, in particular, it is possible that the state enterprise was brought to bankruptcy.

Context

As UNN reported, the head of Derzhzembank LLC Yaroslav Yaroslavsky in 2016 headed the State Enterprise "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management". According to open information, Yaroslavsky is still listed as the head of this State Enterprise. However, in July 2024, the founders (the State Property Fund) made a decision to terminate the legal entity as a result of reorganization. And now Yaroslavsky is managing this process.

A month before the official announcement of the decision to reorganize the institute, Yaroslavsky's wife registered an LLC with a similar name. This enterprise is also registered at the same address as the State Geocadastre Department in Vinnytsia region, as well as the state institute of the same name as the LLC. The main activity of the company was engineering, geology and geodesy, and technical consulting services in these areas.

In 10 months of its existence, the LLC participated in 103 tenders, won 101 of them, and concluded agreements for a total amount of UAH 2.41 million. All purchases, except for one, took place in Vinnytsia region, and 72 were non-competitive. The company's total revenue for 24 years amounted to UAH 5.2 million.

Experts' opinions

People's Deputy, former law enforcement officer Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, in a comment to UNN, noted that law enforcement officers should take a closer look at the story with the Yaroslavskys' institutes, because it is possible that the liquidation of the state enterprise could have been organized by prior agreement of interested parties.

Here we need to investigate well. Perhaps, indeed, there was a conspiracy, and interested parties. Therefore, we need to consider this comprehensively. I think that law enforcement officers will check this. First of all, it is very important that everything is done in accordance with the current legislation, if the law allows it. And on the other hand, was it not first brought to bankruptcy, and then deliberately created such conditions to transfer (create an LLC with the same name - ed.) - Tsymbalyuk said.

He added that it is also necessary to check whether there were any abuses on the part of the liquidator of the state enterprise, i.e. Yaroslavsky. In addition, the MP is convinced that it is necessary to conduct an audit of compliance with all liquidation procedures - settlement with employees, sale of the institute's property, etc.

"At first glance, there is some doubt about integrity," he said, pointing out that such conclusions are prompted by the fact that the LLC with the same name was created by a person associated with the liquidator of the state enterprise.

Oleg Shram, a lawyer and former advisor to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, drew attention to another interesting point - misleading citizens who come to the "Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management" for services, thinking that it is a state enterprise, but end up in a private company.

I think there are elements of misleading here. Because a person does not always pay attention to the organizational form of a legal entity, and in this case the name is not just consonant, but it has exactly the same name - Shram noted.

He noted that the law does not directly prohibit the use of the same name of institutions, but it may mislead citizens.

Another question I have is how the liquidator concluded an agreement that a legal entity was registered at the same address, that is, whether he used his powers as a liquidator contrary to the powers granted to him, that is, by providing a legal address and, probably, some kind of lease agreement was concluded. They can't just use any address they want, can they? They probably had to enter into some kind of lease agreement to register there (an LLC with the same name - ed.). Did he have the right to lease at the stage at which the liquidation was taking place? And what was supposed to happen to that property after the liquidation, where did it go, what happened to it? There are questions for the liquidator, to compliance with the requirements of the current legislation in this context - Shram noted.

So, the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement officers, who obviously need to check what is really happening around the Vinnytsia Scientific Research and Design Institute of Land Management and whether all the actions of its liquidator Yaroslav Yaroslavsky were transparent.