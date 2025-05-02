EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Thursday that the European Union is preparing to strike Russia with a 17th package of sanctions, calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the "only obstacle" to peace in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing AFP.

The 27-nation bloc has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion and said it will not lift sanctions this year until Putin's "unconditional" withdrawal from Ukraine.

We Europeans will support this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, and yesterday I promised (US Senator) Lindsey Graham that we will try to coordinate both the content and timing of these two packages of sanctions. - Barrot said in an interview with AFP.

Graham has rallied dozens of lawmakers from both parties to support a plan to impose additional sanctions on Moscow, as well as duties on countries that buy Russian energy.

Barrot targeted Putin during the interview, saying: "It is now clear that the only obstacle to peace in Ukraine today is Vladimir Putin."

Ukraine "has accepted an unconditional ceasefire and yesterday agreed to an agreement on critical minerals with the United States," Barrot said.

This, "according to statements by Ukrainian officials, corresponds, I would say, to Ukraine's expectations of participating in economic cooperation with the United States, but also with other countries," he said.

"Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's Russia has made no effort, sent no signals that it is ready for a ceasefire or peace, which President Donald Trump wants, and which Europeans and, of course, Ukrainians want," Barrot said.

The French minister did not rule out the possibility that France, which he said has "experience" in the field of rare earth minerals, could also conclude an economic agreement with Ukraine.

Washington's agreement with Kyiv stipulates that the United States and Ukraine will jointly develop and invest in the most important mineral resources of the war-torn country.

Barrot spoke to AFP shortly after meeting with his American counterpart Marco Rubio and said he welcomed their frank talks.

"We had an unfiltered exchange of views that allowed us to coordinate closely and also to recognize the convergence of our goals in regional and international crises, as we want to act jointly," the French minister said.

Barrot and Rubio met "to advance the path to peace in Ukraine," said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"The Secretary made it clear that President Trump is focused on ending the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to ensure a lasting peace," she added.

For Barrot, "this is a crucial moment for Europe."

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has for years called for European strategic autonomy and a "European pillar of NATO."

With regard to the duties imposed by Washington, Barrot called for a "de-escalation so that we can return to the situation that preceded the decisions taken by the Trump administration in favor of both the United States and Europe."

