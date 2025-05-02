$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6502 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49772 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 125012 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110576 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121188 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124226 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305636 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158628 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171924 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
54%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2516 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108547 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206686 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305636 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234583 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19438 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21515 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23377 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28995 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32074 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6094 views

Jean-Noël Barrot stated that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that Putin is the only obstacle to peace in Ukraine.

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Thursday that the European Union is preparing to strike Russia with a 17th package of sanctions, calling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the "only obstacle" to peace in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

The 27-nation bloc has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion and said it will not lift sanctions this year until Putin's "unconditional" withdrawal from Ukraine.

We Europeans will support this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, and yesterday I promised (US Senator) Lindsey Graham that we will try to coordinate both the content and timing of these two packages of sanctions.

- Barrot said in an interview with AFP.

Graham has rallied dozens of lawmakers from both parties to support a plan to impose additional sanctions on Moscow, as well as duties on countries that buy Russian energy.

US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations01.05.25, 09:49 • 8702 views

Barrot targeted Putin during the interview, saying: "It is now clear that the only obstacle to peace in Ukraine today is Vladimir Putin."

Ukraine "has accepted an unconditional ceasefire and yesterday agreed to an agreement on critical minerals with the United States," Barrot said.

This, "according to statements by Ukrainian officials, corresponds, I would say, to Ukraine's expectations of participating in economic cooperation with the United States, but also with other countries," he said.

"Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's Russia has made no effort, sent no signals that it is ready for a ceasefire or peace, which President Donald Trump wants, and which Europeans and, of course, Ukrainians want," Barrot said.

The French minister did not rule out the possibility that France, which he said has "experience" in the field of rare earth minerals, could also conclude an economic agreement with Ukraine.

France has been negotiating with Ukraine on minerals since October - minister27.02.25, 12:00 • 58936 views

Washington's agreement with Kyiv stipulates that the United States and Ukraine will jointly develop and invest in the most important mineral resources of the war-torn country.

Barrot spoke to AFP shortly after meeting with his American counterpart Marco Rubio and said he welcomed their frank talks.

"We had an unfiltered exchange of views that allowed us to coordinate closely and also to recognize the convergence of our goals in regional and international crises, as we want to act jointly," the French minister said.

Barrot and Rubio met "to advance the path to peace in Ukraine," said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"The Secretary made it clear that President Trump is focused on ending the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to ensure a lasting peace," she added.

For Barrot, "this is a crucial moment for Europe."

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has for years called for European strategic autonomy and a "European pillar of NATO."

With regard to the duties imposed by Washington, Barrot called for a "de-escalation so that we can return to the situation that preceded the decisions taken by the Trump administration in favor of both the United States and Europe."

The EU is preparing a "plan B" for sanctions against Russia in case of rapprochement between the US and Moscow - Kallas30.04.25, 23:44 • 6154 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
France
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.39
Bitcoin
$96,708.00
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.10
Золото
$3,259.95
Ethereum
$1,832.46