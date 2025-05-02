Plant varieties developed by Ukrainian scientists are gaining increasing recognition in the European Union, opening up new opportunities for agricultural exports. Thanks to the harmonization of legislation and compliance with the EU's DUS criteria, Ukrainian products have every chance of conquering European markets, and farmers have a chance to strengthen their position on the global stage, UNN writes.

The first tangible step towards the European market took place in October 2020, when the European Parliament officially recognized the equivalence of cereal seeds produced in Ukraine, according to Decision 2020/1544. Subsequently, Ukraine continued to harmonize its legislation, in particular in the field of PBR (Plant Breeders' Rights), with the standards of the European Union, as part of broader integration efforts. Today, Ukrainian varieties that meet the DUS criteria (distinctness, uniformity, stability) can be freely registered for distribution in the EU, which opens up significant opportunities for export and development of the domestic agricultural sector.

At the same time, the process of developing a high-quality and competitive variety, as well as its commercial promotion to large markets, is a far from easy task: individual studies have a cycle of up to 10-15 years.

The main developer and producer of high-quality varieties in Ukraine today are scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. Scientists of the Academy provide fundamental research, selection, creation of new varieties and hybrids, as well as adaptation of products to the needs of domestic and international markets.

Over the past five years, the Nosivka Breeding and Research Station of the V.M. Remesla Institute of Wheat of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has registered 19 varieties in the State Register of Ukraine, and in total has 45 varieties in 13 crops. These varieties demonstrate high productivity and adaptability to various climatic conditions, which makes them attractive to European farmers - the head of the farm, Natalia Bunyak, said.



In general, scientists of the V.M. Remesla Institute of Wheat of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine have created more than 350 varieties of agricultural crops during the history of the farm, and today more than 30 varieties are undergoing state testing.

In turn, the Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine became the first in the world where breeders bred varieties of monoecious hemp practically without narcotic properties. Currently, six varieties of hemp bred by the Institute are included in the State Register of Plant Varieties of Ukraine (Hlukhivskyi 46, Hlukhivski 33, USO-14, USO-31, Zolotoniski 11, Zolotoniski 15). Two of them − USO-14 and USO-31 − are included in the EU Variety Register, and four − in the Canadian Register. These varieties are grown in Ukraine, Russia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Australia, Germany and China.

"The market for hemp products in Europe has significant potential. For example, the cost of hemp straw (tow) is 120-130 euros per ton, while hemp fiber costs 600-650 euros per ton, and shives - from 300 euros per ton," said Oleh Prymakov, Head of the Department of Scientific Research on Intellectual Property and Marketing of Innovations of the Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

There are many prospects for Ukrainian farmers, both for grain and niche crops - in particular hemp, soybeans, rapeseed, flax, oilseeds and legumes. Their development, taking into account the EU's DUS quality criteria, opens the way to international markets, increases the competitiveness of Ukrainian products and promotes export growth.

How Ukraine will manage its existing scientific potential is a matter of strategic importance. The success of the domestic agricultural sector will largely depend on the effective use of the developments of scientific institutions, the introduction of innovative technologies, the support of breeding centers and integration with European markets. This is not only a path to economic growth, but also an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine's position as a reliable partner in the global agricultural arena.

NAAS found itself in a confrontation with the State Property Fund, which initiated the transfer of more than 135,000 hectares of agricultural land used by scientific institutions and enterprises of the Academy to the state enterprise "Reserve" - for further leasing. The formal reason given was "inefficient use", but in fact, the unique scientific infrastructure, which for decades has shaped the innovative potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, was under threat.

As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not seize state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are also convinced that the de-landification of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, a reduction in jobs, which will lead to social tensions in the context of the war and undermine the food and economic security of Ukraine.