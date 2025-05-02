Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10192 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19701 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23065 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18010 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30444 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68363 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138972 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121182 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128777 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127923 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
18%
753 mm
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 14291 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32216 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 9792 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11740 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10928 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2254 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 23065 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32271 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124692 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221904 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2136 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5552 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27786 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31928 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31045 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Ukrainian plant varieties meet EU standards, opening up new opportunities for export. NAAS institutes have created over 350 varieties, and hemp varieties are already being grown in the EU and Canada.

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

Plant varieties developed by Ukrainian scientists are gaining increasing recognition in the European Union, opening up new opportunities for agricultural exports. Thanks to the harmonization of legislation and compliance with the EU's DUS criteria, Ukrainian products have every chance of conquering European markets, and farmers have a chance to strengthen their position on the global stage, UNN writes.

Details

The first tangible step towards the European market took place in October 2020, when the European Parliament officially recognized the equivalence of cereal seeds produced in Ukraine, according to Decision 2020/1544. Subsequently, Ukraine continued to harmonize its legislation, in particular in the field of PBR (Plant Breeders' Rights), with the standards of the European Union, as part of broader integration efforts. Today, Ukrainian varieties that meet the DUS criteria (distinctness, uniformity, stability) can be freely registered for distribution in the EU, which opens up significant opportunities for export and development of the domestic agricultural sector.

At the same time, the process of developing a high-quality and competitive variety, as well as its commercial promotion to large markets, is a far from easy task: individual studies have a cycle of up to 10-15 years.

The main developer and producer of high-quality varieties in Ukraine today are scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. Scientists of the Academy provide fundamental research, selection, creation of new varieties and hybrids, as well as adaptation of products to the needs of domestic and international markets.

Over the past five years, the Nosivka Breeding and Research Station of the V.M. Remesla Institute of Wheat of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has registered 19 varieties in the State Register of Ukraine, and in total has 45 varieties in 13 crops. These varieties demonstrate high productivity and adaptability to various climatic conditions, which makes them attractive to European farmers

- the head of the farm, Natalia Bunyak, said.

In general, scientists of the V.M. Remesla Institute of Wheat of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine have created more than 350 varieties of agricultural crops during the history of the farm, and today more than 30 varieties are undergoing state testing.

In turn, the Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine became the first in the world where breeders bred varieties of monoecious hemp practically without narcotic properties. Currently, six varieties of hemp bred by the Institute are included in the State Register of Plant Varieties of Ukraine (Hlukhivskyi 46, Hlukhivski 33, USO-14, USO-31, Zolotoniski 11, Zolotoniski 15). Two of them − USO-14 and USO-31 − are included in the EU Variety Register, and four − in the Canadian Register. These varieties are grown in Ukraine, Russia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Australia, Germany and China.

"The market for hemp products in Europe has significant potential. For example, the cost of hemp straw (tow) is 120-130 euros per ton, while hemp fiber costs 600-650 euros per ton, and shives - from 300 euros per ton," said Oleh Prymakov, Head of the Department of Scientific Research on Intellectual Property and Marketing of Innovations of the Institute of Bast Crops of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

There are many prospects for Ukrainian farmers, both for grain and niche crops - in particular hemp, soybeans, rapeseed, flax, oilseeds and legumes. Their development, taking into account the EU's DUS quality criteria, opens the way to international markets, increases the competitiveness of Ukrainian products and promotes export growth.

How Ukraine will manage its existing scientific potential is a matter of strategic importance. The success of the domestic agricultural sector will largely depend on the effective use of the developments of scientific institutions, the introduction of innovative technologies, the support of breeding centers and integration with European markets. This is not only a path to economic growth, but also an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine's position as a reliable partner in the global agricultural arena.

Let us remind you

NAAS found itself in a confrontation with the State Property Fund, which initiated the transfer of more than 135,000 hectares of agricultural land used by scientific institutions and enterprises of the Academy to the state enterprise "Reserve" - for further leasing. The formal reason given was "inefficient use", but in fact, the unique scientific infrastructure, which for decades has shaped the innovative potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, was under threat.

As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not seize state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are also convinced that the de-landification of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, a reduction in jobs, which will lead to social tensions in the context of the war and undermine the food and economic security of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
European Parliament
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92