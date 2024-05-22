ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72476 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249181 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173837 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165136 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225260 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Germany, due to heavy rains, floods occurred that washed cars into the river

In Germany, due to heavy rains, floods occurred that washed cars into the river

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26135 views

Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some parts of Germany, cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.

Heavy rain caused flooding of streets and basements in some parts of Germany. Cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. No injuries have been reported yet. About it UNN writes with reference to DW.

Details

The German Meteorological Service warns of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding in a large area of Germany. In particular, a red warning has been issued for parts of Bavaria due to heavy rains.

At the same time, the map of warnings of the German Meteorological Service shows the thunderstorm belt throughout Germany. From the west of North Rhine-Westphalia to the south-east of Bavaria, it warns of severe thunderstorms until Wednesday night. Fine hail and gale-force winds of about 75 km/h are also possible. Heavy downpours of up to 40 liters per square meter are also possible. Therefore, floods, landslides, flooding of basements and subways are possible. There is also a risk of lightning strikes.

In the upper finger, after heavy rain, masses of water have already led to the fact that cars were washed away through the streets, and people were blocked in their homes. No one was injured, a spokesperson for the Amberg Integrated Control Center said. Those trapped have already been rescued. The Lauterah River overflowed its banks in the center of the village.

Cars that were demolished by the flood ended up on the bridge, the spokesman said. There, they caused an even greater rise in water.

Heavy downpours caused flooding of basements and streets in Upper Franconia. Bamberg and its environs were particularly affected, an Upper Franconia police spokesman said on Tuesday evening. Several dozen operations related to weather conditions were carried out in the region. Also, due to bad weather, several road accidents occurred, a police spokesman said. No one was seriously injured.

For now, however, the rain seems to be receding and the situation is not dramatic.

Recall

The territory of Poland also passes a powerful thunderstorm, which brought with it heavy downpours, hail and strong winds, gusts of which in some regions reached 80 km/h.

Rains and thunderstorms are expected in part of Ukraine by midweek: where to take an umbrella20.05.24, 14:58 • 14260 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
pivnichnyi-rein-vestfaliiaNorth Rhine-Westphalia
bavariiaBavaria
germanyGermany

