In Germany, due to heavy rains, floods occurred that washed cars into the river

Heavy rain caused flooding of streets and basements in some parts of Germany. Cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. No injuries have been reported yet. About it UNN writes with reference to DW.

The German Meteorological Service warns of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding in a large area of Germany. In particular, a red warning has been issued for parts of Bavaria due to heavy rains.

At the same time, the map of warnings of the German Meteorological Service shows the thunderstorm belt throughout Germany. From the west of North Rhine-Westphalia to the south-east of Bavaria, it warns of severe thunderstorms until Wednesday night. Fine hail and gale-force winds of about 75 km/h are also possible. Heavy downpours of up to 40 liters per square meter are also possible. Therefore, floods, landslides, flooding of basements and subways are possible. There is also a risk of lightning strikes.

In the upper finger, after heavy rain, masses of water have already led to the fact that cars were washed away through the streets, and people were blocked in their homes. No one was injured, a spokesperson for the Amberg Integrated Control Center said. Those trapped have already been rescued. The Lauterah River overflowed its banks in the center of the village.

Cars that were demolished by the flood ended up on the bridge, the spokesman said. There, they caused an even greater rise in water.

Heavy downpours caused flooding of basements and streets in Upper Franconia. Bamberg and its environs were particularly affected, an Upper Franconia police spokesman said on Tuesday evening. Several dozen operations related to weather conditions were carried out in the region. Also, due to bad weather, several road accidents occurred, a police spokesman said. No one was seriously injured.

For now, however, the rain seems to be receding and the situation is not dramatic.

The territory of Poland also passes a powerful thunderstorm, which brought with it heavy downpours, hail and strong winds, gusts of which in some regions reached 80 km/h.

