We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14801 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26672 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212188 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244127 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212188 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390633 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309772 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2390 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13178 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44310 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71861 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56984 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Bavaria

Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.

News of the World • February 13, 08:57 AM • 41725 views

A restaurant owned by MP Tyshchenko is put up for sale in Kyiv for $1.5 million

The 526 m² Emerald restaurant with summer terraces is being sold in the center of Kyiv on Lev Tolstoy Street. The restaurant, which used to belong to Tyshchenko and was known as Velour, was valued at $1.5 million.

Society • February 12, 04:09 PM • 42242 views

Russian oligarch Usmanov's villa for sale in Germany for 25 million euros

A villa on Lake Tegernsee used by Russian oligarch Usmanov has been put up for sale for a record 25 million euros. The property belonged to an offshore company and is being sold to pay off debts under a court order.

News of the World • February 3, 07:05 PM • 36808 views

Man traveled 30 km on a high-speed train, clinging to its exterior

In Bavaria, a 40-year-old passenger without a ticket jumped onto the outside of an outbound ICE train. The man stayed on for 30 km at 282 km/h until the train was stopped in Köding.

News of the World • January 18, 06:17 PM • 30760 views

Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.

News of the World • January 14, 08:05 PM • 36239 views

A new territorial defense division is being formed in Germany: what is known

Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.

News of the World • January 11, 01:44 PM • 30040 views

German citizen found guilty of espionage and terrorism in favor of russia

A citizen of Germany, Dieter S. , was detained for participating in the DNR and spying for russia. The suspect was monitoring U.S. military bases and planning sabotage on the routes of aid to Ukraine.

News of the World • November 1, 03:36 AM • 19750 views

Murder of two Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: charges filed against Russian

A 57-year-old Russian man is accused of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau in April. According to investigators, the man killed the soldiers after a dispute about the war.

News of the World • October 24, 09:29 AM • 32996 views

The number of deportations from Germany to Russia is growing

Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.

Politics • October 1, 04:30 PM • 21403 views

Oktoberfest tightenes security measures: metal detectors will be introduced for the first time in history

Security measures have been tightened at the German Oktoberfest festival due to recent acts of violence. For the first time in 189 years, metal detectors will be installed and knives and backpacks will be banned.

News of the World • September 20, 05:54 AM • 12025 views

Almost died in a bus without air conditioning: 13 children in Germany fainted due to heat stroke

In Bavaria, 13 children fainted on a bus because of the heat and lack of air conditioning. The driver did not respond to complaints, and the police are investigating the incident.

News of the World • July 20, 04:20 PM • 25326 views

Flooding in southern Germany: death toll rises to five

In southern Germany, the death toll from large-scale flooding rose to five after rescuers found the body of a woman in a flooded car.

News of the World • June 4, 12:57 PM • 19642 views

Flooding in southern Germany: firefighter killed during rescue operation

A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in southern Germany as a result of severe flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries.

Society • June 3, 04:00 AM • 25074 views

In the south of Germany, large-scale flooding occurred: several areas were evacuated

A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Bavaria due to high river water levels. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.

News of the World • June 1, 05:40 PM • 47843 views

European security services believe that a series of fires and attacks on infrastructure is connected with russia

European security services suspect russia of organizing arson attacks and sabotage attacks on infrastructure across Europe in an attempt to destabilize the situation on the continent.

News of the World • May 30, 11:54 AM • 28024 views

In Germany, due to heavy rains, floods occurred that washed cars into the river

Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some parts of Germany, cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.

News of the World • May 22, 09:51 AM • 26232 views

russia is preparing a series of sabotage attacks across Europe - FT

European intelligence agencies warn of russia's plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties.

Politics • May 5, 07:19 AM • 60910 views

Czech Foreign Ministry again proposes to restrict the movement of russian diplomats through Schengen

The Czech Republic will once again propose to restrict the movement of russian diplomats in the Schengen area to combat the threat of russian intelligence and espionage activities in Europe.

News of the World • April 22, 12:50 PM • 22156 views

"We will not allow Putin to bring his terror to Germany": Burbock on summoning Russian ambassador

The German foreign minister summons the Russian ambassador amid suspicions that Russian agents are planning sabotage on German territory, warning Putin not to bring his terror to Germany.

War • April 18, 03:05 PM • 22600 views

German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador after saboteurs detained in Bavaria

Two Russian spies who were planning to sabotage Germany's military aid to Ukraine were detained in Bavaria.

News of the World • April 18, 11:30 AM • 19643 views

Germany detains two Russian agents who planned to disrupt military aid to Ukraine

Germany detained two Russian agents of German-Russian origin who were planning sabotage operations against military infrastructure to undermine support for Ukraine.

News of the World • April 18, 08:49 AM • 17417 views

Belarusians stole 40 assault rifles from a German freight train: they wanted to sell them via darknet

Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested by police after a sting operation.

News of the World • April 13, 12:09 PM • 31273 views

Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into the wall in a sluice on Danube in Austria, injuring 11 people

11 people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into the concrete wall of a lock on the Danube River in Austria.

News of the World • March 30, 01:32 PM • 33588 views

Fatal car accident in Germany: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there are Ukrainians among the wounded

Two Ukrainian women were injured in a serious bus accident near Leipzig, Germany, in which four people were killed and several others injured.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 07:50 PM • 37129 views

German government does not want to expropriate Rosneft's shares in three German refineries

The German government has extended the trust management of Rosneft's shares in three German refineries for another six months to allow the Russian company to voluntarily sell its shares instead of expropriating them.

Economy • March 7, 05:02 PM • 48266 views

Bavarian Prime Minister Söder on the supply of Taurus to Ukraine: These weapons must be used

Bavarian Prime Minister Söder calls for a new vote in the Bundestag on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr.

War • March 6, 09:54 AM • 23827 views

Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives

Controversy with German entrepreneurs over Green Deal initiatives could affect Ursula von der Leyen's programme when she is re-elected president of the European Commission.

News of the World • February 16, 05:54 PM • 28258 views

Payment card for asylum seekers in Germany will prevent leakage of financial aid abroad

The German states have agreed to provide part of the assistance to asylum seekers through payment cards to prevent money transfers abroad.

News of the World • February 1, 03:30 AM • 28611 views