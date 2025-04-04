Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.
The 526 m² Emerald restaurant with summer terraces is being sold in the center of Kyiv on Lev Tolstoy Street. The restaurant, which used to belong to Tyshchenko and was known as Velour, was valued at $1.5 million.
A villa on Lake Tegernsee used by Russian oligarch Usmanov has been put up for sale for a record 25 million euros. The property belonged to an offshore company and is being sold to pay off debts under a court order.
In Bavaria, a 40-year-old passenger without a ticket jumped onto the outside of an outbound ICE train. The man stayed on for 30 km at 282 km/h until the train was stopped in Köding.
In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.
Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.
A citizen of Germany, Dieter S. , was detained for participating in the DNR and spying for russia. The suspect was monitoring U.S. military bases and planning sabotage on the routes of aid to Ukraine.
A 57-year-old Russian man is accused of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau in April. According to investigators, the man killed the soldiers after a dispute about the war.
Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.
Security measures have been tightened at the German Oktoberfest festival due to recent acts of violence. For the first time in 189 years, metal detectors will be installed and knives and backpacks will be banned.
In Bavaria, 13 children fainted on a bus because of the heat and lack of air conditioning. The driver did not respond to complaints, and the police are investigating the incident.
In southern Germany, the death toll from large-scale flooding rose to five after rescuers found the body of a woman in a flooded car.
A firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in southern Germany as a result of severe flooding caused by heavy rains and rising water levels in the Danube and its tributaries.
A state of emergency has been declared in several parts of Bavaria due to high river water levels. Evacuation began in several localities, and at least 150 people left their homes.
European security services suspect russia of organizing arson attacks and sabotage attacks on infrastructure across Europe in an attempt to destabilize the situation on the continent.
Due to heavy rains that flooded streets and basements in some parts of Germany, cars floated through the streets, and people were locked in their homes. There were no reports of injuries.
European intelligence agencies warn of russia's plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties.
The Czech Republic will once again propose to restrict the movement of russian diplomats in the Schengen area to combat the threat of russian intelligence and espionage activities in Europe.
The German foreign minister summons the Russian ambassador amid suspicions that Russian agents are planning sabotage on German territory, warning Putin not to bring his terror to Germany.
Two Russian spies who were planning to sabotage Germany's military aid to Ukraine were detained in Bavaria.
Germany detained two Russian agents of German-Russian origin who were planning sabotage operations against military infrastructure to undermine support for Ukraine.
Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested by police after a sting operation.
11 people were injured when a Bulgarian cruise ship crashed into the concrete wall of a lock on the Danube River in Austria.
Two Ukrainian women were injured in a serious bus accident near Leipzig, Germany, in which four people were killed and several others injured.
The German government has extended the trust management of Rosneft's shares in three German refineries for another six months to allow the Russian company to voluntarily sell its shares instead of expropriating them.
Bavarian Prime Minister Söder calls for a new vote in the Bundestag on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr.
Controversy with German entrepreneurs over Green Deal initiatives could affect Ursula von der Leyen's programme when she is re-elected president of the European Commission.
The German states have agreed to provide part of the assistance to asylum seekers through payment cards to prevent money transfers abroad.