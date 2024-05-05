russia is preparing a series of sabotage attacks across Europe - FT

European intelligence agencies have warned their governments that russia is planning sabotage across the continent. This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources.

Details

First of all, we are talking about explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure. According to the publication, russia has recently begun to actively prepare for sabotage. It is also obvious that the russians are not going to reckon with possible civilian casualties.

Intelligence officials are increasingly vocal about the threat in an effort to increase vigilance.

European Parliament fines Latvian MEP found guilty of spying for Russia

It is noted that sabotage is already underway, in particular:

two men suspected of spying on military and logistics facilities were detained in Bavaria, Germany;

a fire broke out in a warehouse in the UK with aid for Ukraine;



Meanwhile, in Sweden, security services are investigating a series of recent railroad derailments.

Addendum

An unnamed senior European government official told the publication that information about a coordinated and large-scale threat from russia is being disseminated through NATO security services.

The newspaper's sources also argue that Moscow's sabotage efforts should not be considered separately from other operations, as the increase in activity reflects russia's goal of exerting maximum pressure "everywhere.

The FT's source emphasized that Putin is now feeling "emboldened" and will try to influence Europe in various ways: through disinformation, sabotage and hacking.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected russian agents in Germany and the UK.