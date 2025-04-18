A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

During the spring censuses in the Chernobyl Reserve, the largest herd of red deer, consisting of 23 individuals, was spotted. An increase in the number of Przewalski's horses has also been recorded.

A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

During the spring surveys in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, scientists noticed an unusual herd of red deer - it includes 23 individuals. This is the largest number of this species that has been registered in the reserve since the beginning of observations. This was reported in the reserve, reports UNN.

Details

Employees of the institution use the method of counting wild animal excrement.

Every spring, route counts of ungulates are carried out in the Chernobyl Reserve. One of the methods is accounting for excrement. This method allows you to accurately determine the location and migration routes of animals, because ungulates leave feces 16-20 times a day, and they are well preserved for a long period

- the report says.

Scientists also use various forms of visual observations - the animals themselves are most often seen from a car. Noticing the vehicle, the animals stop for a moment, look closely, but eventually disappear into the thickets.

It is noted that spring surveys showed an increase in the number of Przewalski's horses and red deer, while the number of European moose decreased somewhat. One of the reasons for the decline in the moose population may be the restriction of their seasonal migration across the state border.

Track counts and visual observations help to assess not only the number, but also the birth rate. This year, a herd of 23 red deer was recorded - a record for the Reserve!

- informs the reserve.

In general, the data from spring surveys and observations in the Chernobyl Reserve indicate a positive trend: an increase in the number of certain species, active use of pastures and expansion of habitats.

Let us remind you 

On the territory of the Chernobyl Reserve, a Przewalski's horse was born with twins - a rare phenomenon for wild horses. A herd of three adult mares and a stallion must protect six young individuals from wolves.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

