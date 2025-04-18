A record herd of red deer has been recorded in the Chernobyl Reserve: photo

During the spring surveys in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, scientists noticed an unusual herd of red deer - it includes 23 individuals. This is the largest number of this species that has been registered in the reserve since the beginning of observations. This was reported in the reserve, reports UNN.

Details

Employees of the institution use the method of counting wild animal excrement.

Every spring, route counts of ungulates are carried out in the Chernobyl Reserve. One of the methods is accounting for excrement. This method allows you to accurately determine the location and migration routes of animals, because ungulates leave feces 16-20 times a day, and they are well preserved for a long period - the report says.

Scientists also use various forms of visual observations - the animals themselves are most often seen from a car. Noticing the vehicle, the animals stop for a moment, look closely, but eventually disappear into the thickets.

It is noted that spring surveys showed an increase in the number of Przewalski's horses and red deer, while the number of European moose decreased somewhat. One of the reasons for the decline in the moose population may be the restriction of their seasonal migration across the state border.

Track counts and visual observations help to assess not only the number, but also the birth rate. This year, a herd of 23 red deer was recorded - a record for the Reserve! - informs the reserve.

In general, the data from spring surveys and observations in the Chernobyl Reserve indicate a positive trend: an increase in the number of certain species, active use of pastures and expansion of habitats.

Let us remind you

On the territory of the Chernobyl Reserve, a Przewalski's horse was born with twins - a rare phenomenon for wild horses. A herd of three adult mares and a stallion must protect six young individuals from wolves.

Chornobyl Biosphere Reserve boundaries changed: reason named