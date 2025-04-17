$41.220.04
"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6530 views

In Poland, a criminal group, which included Ukrainians, is suspected of pimping and human trafficking. They operated from April 2023 to March 2025, and the detainees face up to 15 years in prison.

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

A criminal group in Poland, suspected of pimping and human trafficking, which included citizens of Ukraine, operated from April 2023. This was reported to a UNN journalist at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details 

"According to preliminary data, the criminal group operated from April 2023 to March 2025. During the operation initiated by the Krakow Central Bureau of Investigation, arrests were carried out simultaneously in several cities: Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Poznan and Karpacz," the Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the information, the suspects face up to 15 years of imprisonment.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland, the Consulate General in Krakow and the Consulate General in Wroclaw have sent official requests to the competent authorities of Poland in order to obtain additional information and establish the identities of the detainees. The case is under special control of the institutions," the ministry noted.

Recall 

On April 16, in Poland, employees of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police liquidated a gang of pimps who made millions from sex slavery and human trafficking. Ukrainians prevail among the members of the gang, with 15 out of 18 detainees being citizens of Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Wrocław
Kraków
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland
