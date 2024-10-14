$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15533 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28285 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122466 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ukraine's national team announces application for the match against the Czech Republic in the League of Nations

The 4th round of the Nations League match between Ukraine and the Czech Republic will take place in Wroclaw. The list of 22 players of the Ukrainian national team who were included in the application for the game has been published.

Sports • October 14, 06:56 AM • 13194 views

Football: Dovbyk misses Ukraine's training session before match with Czech Republic

Artem Dovbyk did not take part in Ukraine's training session before the game against the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Taras Stepanenko trained with a bandage, but coach Rebrov hopes that all players will be ready for the match.

Sports • October 14, 05:37 AM • 14310 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the Nations League match: who received their debut call-up

Serhii Rebrov has named 25 players in the Ukraine national team for the October matches of the Nations League. Dmytro Kryskiv received his debut call-up, while captain Andriy Yarmolenko was included in the reserve list.

Sports • September 30, 02:24 PM • 16687 views

Storm Boris has already claimed 24 lives in Europe

At least 24 people have been killed by Storm Boris in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland, Romania, and Italy are taking measures to protect against flooding, and the head of the European Commission will visit the affected regions.

News of the World • September 19, 10:57 AM • 16275 views

Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market is a European problem that the European Commission should solve.

Society • February 22, 08:11 PM • 44002 views

Polish protests cast doubt on Donald Tusk's support for Ukraine - Politico

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is forced to allow farmers to continue blockading the Ukrainian border, calling into question his proclaimed strong support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

News of the World • February 20, 02:30 PM • 28394 views

Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian rallies in Poland unacceptable - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian protests in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to take a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.

Society • February 16, 02:27 PM • 25815 views

Ukrainian detained in Poland on charges of working for Russian special services

A citizen of Ukraine who allegedly planned to blow up facilities in Wroclaw on behalf of Russian special services was detained in Poland.

Crimes and emergencies • February 16, 12:04 AM • 31575 views

In Poland, farmers throw eggs at the European Commission's office

Farmers in Poland pelted eggs at the European Commission office in Wroclaw, protesting against the EU's Green Deal and agricultural imports from Ukraine.

Politics • February 15, 11:58 AM • 26869 views

Ukrainians have a unique opportunity to create an official slogan for the Ukrainian national football team

Fans have the opportunity to propose slogans for the decisive World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 26, and the winning slogan will be used in the high-stakes promotional campaign for the match.

Business News • February 9, 06:01 PM • 65020 views

The venue for the first "home" match of the Ukrainian national football team has been announced

Ukraine's national football team will play its first "home" match in 2024 in Wroclaw, Poland, due to the impossibility of holding matches in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Sports • December 22, 12:19 PM • 31805 views