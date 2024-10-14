The 4th round of the Nations League match between Ukraine and the Czech Republic will take place in Wroclaw. The list of 22 players of the Ukrainian national team who were included in the application for the game has been published.
Artem Dovbyk did not take part in Ukraine's training session before the game against the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Taras Stepanenko trained with a bandage, but coach Rebrov hopes that all players will be ready for the match.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
Serhii Rebrov has named 25 players in the Ukraine national team for the October matches of the Nations League. Dmytro Kryskiv received his debut call-up, while captain Andriy Yarmolenko was included in the reserve list.
At least 24 people have been killed by Storm Boris in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland, Romania, and Italy are taking measures to protect against flooding, and the head of the European Commission will visit the affected regions.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market is a European problem that the European Commission should solve.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is forced to allow farmers to continue blockading the Ukrainian border, calling into question his proclaimed strong support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers anti-Ukrainian protests in Poland unacceptable and calls on the Polish authorities to take a constructive approach to resolving issues related to the transit of Ukrainian grain and trade.
A citizen of Ukraine who allegedly planned to blow up facilities in Wroclaw on behalf of Russian special services was detained in Poland.
Farmers in Poland pelted eggs at the European Commission office in Wroclaw, protesting against the EU's Green Deal and agricultural imports from Ukraine.
Fans have the opportunity to propose slogans for the decisive World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 26, and the winning slogan will be used in the high-stakes promotional campaign for the match.
Ukraine's national football team will play its first "home" match in 2024 in Wroclaw, Poland, due to the impossibility of holding matches in Ukraine amid the war with Russia.