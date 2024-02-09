Ukrainians have a unique opportunity to create an official slogan for the Ukrainian national football team

One of the most anticipated matches of the Ukrainian national football team will take place on March 26 in Wroclaw, and may become the team's ticket to the final part of Euro 2024. The team's official crypto partner, the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange, together with the national team, are launching the selection of the official match slogan among those proposed by fans, UNN reports.

Fans of the Ukrainian national football team have a chance to take part in the creation of the official slogan for the decisive match that could lead the team to the finals of Euro 2024. The winning slogan will be broadcast on the screens of the stadium in Wroclaw and used in the promotional campaign for the match, which will be seen by millions of people on social media and the Internet. The fans themselves will choose the most creative slogan among the proposed ones by voting. Details can be found here. Creating an official slogan of support before such an important match not only allows fans to feel part of the match, but also unites Ukrainians regardless of their location.

Also, thanks to the partnership between the Ukrainian national team and WhiteBIT crypto exchange, those who want to watch the match live will traditionally be able to purchase tickets for cryptocurrency before the official start of sales. This will be announced in the near future. This opportunity was already implemented in 2023 at the national team's matches against England, Malta, and Italy.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European crypto exchanges originating from Ukraine, founded in 2018. The exchange offers more than 350+ trading pairs, 270+ assets, and 10 state currencies. WhiteBIT, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, created the "Educational Project on Crypto Literacy and Blockchain" on the Diia.Osvita portal. The company cooperates with the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and is a partner of the National Football Team of Ukraine, Barcelona and Trabzonspor football clubs, Lifecell, and the FACEIT esports platform. The goal of WhiteBIT is the massive introduction of blockchain technology in Ukraine and the world