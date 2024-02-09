Ukrainians have a unique opportunity to create an official slogan for the Ukrainian national football team

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 79 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103486 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131019 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131567 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170269 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277382 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178065 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148749 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32940 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96045 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93230 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100850 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242188 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12838 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131020 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104368 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120616 views
Ukrainians have a unique opportunity to create an official slogan for the Ukrainian national football team

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64983 views

Fans have the opportunity to propose slogans for the decisive World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 26, and the winning slogan will be used in the high-stakes promotional campaign for the match.

One of the most anticipated matches of the Ukrainian national football team will take place on March 26 in Wroclaw, and may become the team's ticket to the final part of Euro 2024. The team's official crypto partner, the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange, together with the national team, are launching the selection of the official match slogan among those proposed by fans, UNN reports.

Fans of the Ukrainian national football team have a chance to take part in the creation of the official slogan for the decisive match that could lead the team to the finals of Euro 2024. The winning slogan will be broadcast on the screens of the stadium in Wroclaw and used in the promotional campaign for the match, which will be seen by millions of people on social media and the Internet. The fans themselves will choose the most creative slogan among the proposed ones by voting. Details can be found here. Creating an official slogan of support before such an important match not only allows fans to feel part of the match, but also unites Ukrainians regardless of their location.

Also, thanks to the partnership between the Ukrainian national team and WhiteBIT crypto exchange, those who want to watch the match live will traditionally be able to purchase tickets for cryptocurrency before the official start of sales. This will be announced in the near future. This opportunity was already implemented in 2023 at the national team's matches against England, Malta, and Italy.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European crypto exchanges originating from Ukraine, founded in 2018. The exchange offers more than 350+ trading pairs, 270+ assets, and 10 state currencies. WhiteBIT, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, created the "Educational Project on Crypto Literacy and Blockchain" on the Diia.Osvita portal. The company cooperates with the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and is a partner of the National Football Team of Ukraine, Barcelona and Trabzonspor football clubs, Lifecell, and the FACEIT esports platform. The goal of WhiteBIT is the massive introduction of blockchain technology in Ukraine and the world

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
wroclawWrocław
maltaMalta
anhliiaEngland
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

