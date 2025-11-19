Poland closes last Russian consulate in Gdańsk after railway sabotage

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
09:24 AM • 3040 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 10292 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17277 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20183 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13034 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25643 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18834 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29533 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50231 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39212 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
75%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 24445 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 25842 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 29771 views
Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverageVideoNovember 19, 02:38 AM • 15557 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 17151 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17277 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20183 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 50424 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69289 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 5376 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 22875 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 24622 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 42475 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42880 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Poland closes last Russian consulate in Gdańsk after railway sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs has withdrawn consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Gdańsk. This decision was made in response to the railway sabotage, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services.

Poland closes last Russian consulate in Gdańsk after railway sabotage

Poland's Foreign Minister has withdrawn consent for the functioning of the Russian consulate in Gdansk, UNN reports with reference to Wprost.

Details

Poland reacted to the undermining of a double-track railway, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services. Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Gdansk at a conference in the Sejm.

I have decided to withdraw consent for the functioning of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk, which will be officially communicated to the Russian side with a note within the next few hours.

- said Radosław Sikorski.

Context

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route. During the first, near Miki, an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location on Sunday, a train with 475 passengers was forced to brake sharply due to damage to the railway track.

The individuals responsible for the sabotage of critical infrastructure have been identified, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday in the Polish Sejm.

These are two Ukrainian citizens who have long cooperated with Russian special services. According to him, "in both cases, we are sure that these were deliberate actions aimed at causing a train accident," Tusk said.

Addition

During a previous address to the Sejm, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski stated that the railway incidents were more serious than those that had occurred previously:

This time it was not just an act of sabotage, as before, but an act of state terrorism, as the clear intention was to cause human casualties. We will respond to this, not only diplomatically, which we will announce in the coming days.

- Sikorski emphasized.

Earlier, the consulate in Poznań was closed after the arson of a paint factory in Wrocław.

Recall

In Poland, after the railway sabotage, traffic was restored after repairs to the damaged track, Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak announced on platform X on Tuesday morning.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Gdańsk
Radosław Sikorski
Wrocław
Poznań
Lublin
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Poland