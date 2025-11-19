Poland closes last Russian consulate in Gdańsk after railway sabotage

Poland's Foreign Minister has withdrawn consent for the functioning of the Russian consulate in Gdansk, UNN reports with reference to Wprost.

Details

Poland reacted to the undermining of a double-track railway, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services. Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Gdansk at a conference in the Sejm.

I have decided to withdraw consent for the functioning of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk, which will be officially communicated to the Russian side with a note within the next few hours. - said Radosław Sikorski.

Context

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route. During the first, near Miki, an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location on Sunday, a train with 475 passengers was forced to brake sharply due to damage to the railway track.

The individuals responsible for the sabotage of critical infrastructure have been identified, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday in the Polish Sejm.

These are two Ukrainian citizens who have long cooperated with Russian special services. According to him, "in both cases, we are sure that these were deliberate actions aimed at causing a train accident," Tusk said.

Addition

During a previous address to the Sejm, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski stated that the railway incidents were more serious than those that had occurred previously:

This time it was not just an act of sabotage, as before, but an act of state terrorism, as the clear intention was to cause human casualties. We will respond to this, not only diplomatically, which we will announce in the coming days. - Sikorski emphasized.

Earlier, the consulate in Poznań was closed after the arson of a paint factory in Wrocław.

Recall

In Poland, after the railway sabotage, traffic was restored after repairs to the damaged track, Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak announced on platform X on Tuesday morning.