$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15393 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27963 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64467 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213337 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122375 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391607 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213694 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131466 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391607 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254135 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310476 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2870 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13915 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45080 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57133 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Poznań

News by theme

In Poland, a Ukrainian man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife and two children

Serhiy T. was found guilty of the triple murder in the city of Puszczykowo and sentenced to life imprisonment without the right to parole. He strangled his wife and two daughters.

Crimes and emergencies • March 24, 06:24 PM • 35200 views

Instead of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, a Ukrainian one may appear - Sikorsky

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski has announced the possibility of locating the Ukrainian consulate in the building of the Russian consulate after its closure in Poznan. The decision is due to the growing number of Ukrainians in Poland and their consular needs.

War • November 17, 03:02 AM • 94892 views

Polish Foreign Minister threatens Russia with expulsion of its ambassador from the country

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador if sabotage continues. Currently, the movement of Russian diplomats in the country is restricted and more than 10 proceedings are underway regarding sabotage activities.

News of the World • October 23, 06:51 AM • 15628 views

Poland decides to close Russian Consulate General in Poznan

The Polish Foreign Minister withdraws his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. The decision was made in response to “attempts at sabotage” by Russia, the details of which were not disclosed.

News of the World • October 22, 02:30 PM • 21036 views

Ukraine defeats Georgia in the League of Nations

Ukraine's national team won a narrow victory over Georgia in the third round of the Nations League. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the only goal in the 35th minute, giving the team its first three points in the tournament.

Sports • October 11, 09:37 PM • 26797 views

Kalyuzhny's debut, Dovbyk's return: Rebrov announces starting lineup for match against Georgia

Serhii Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's game against Georgia in the League of Nations. Ivan Kalyuzhny makes his debut, Artem Dovbyk returns, and Oleksandr Nazarenko remains on the bench.

Sports • October 11, 05:57 PM • 21225 views

Without Stepanenko and Kabaev: Ukraine announces its application for the match with Georgia in the League of Nations

Today in Poznan, the Ukraine-Georgia Nations League match will take place. Ukraine's 23-player roster has been announced, and the team will wear yellow.

Sports • October 11, 10:53 AM • 11935 views

Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

The Ukrainian national football team has arrived in Poland to prepare for the Nations League matches. Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, and Oleksandr Svatok joined the team to prepare for games against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Sports • October 8, 06:30 AM • 13631 views

Crossbow, rifle and knife: Kharkiv resident tried to smuggle weapons into Ukraine in a bus

At the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, a Kharkiv resident was found to be carrying prohibited items. Among his personal belongings, they found a crossbow with arrows, an air rifle and a metal knife, which were seized.

Crimes and emergencies • October 4, 12:31 PM • 11016 views

Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the Nations League match: who received their debut call-up

Serhii Rebrov has named 25 players in the Ukraine national team for the October matches of the Nations League. Dmytro Kryskiv received his debut call-up, while captain Andriy Yarmolenko was included in the reserve list.

Sports • September 30, 02:24 PM • 16687 views

A minibus with Ukrainians got into an accident in Poland: the driver was killed and some injured

In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. The driver died on the spot, 6 passengers were injured, two in serious condition. The cause of the accident is believed to be the bus driver's negligence.

News of the World • August 1, 07:08 AM • 28237 views