Serhiy T. was found guilty of the triple murder in the city of Puszczykowo and sentenced to life imprisonment without the right to parole. He strangled his wife and two daughters.
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski has announced the possibility of locating the Ukrainian consulate in the building of the Russian consulate after its closure in Poznan. The decision is due to the growing number of Ukrainians in Poland and their consular needs.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador if sabotage continues. Currently, the movement of Russian diplomats in the country is restricted and more than 10 proceedings are underway regarding sabotage activities.
The Polish Foreign Minister withdraws his consent to the work of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan. The decision was made in response to “attempts at sabotage” by Russia, the details of which were not disclosed.
Ukraine's national team won a narrow victory over Georgia in the third round of the Nations League. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the only goal in the 35th minute, giving the team its first three points in the tournament.
Serhii Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's game against Georgia in the League of Nations. Ivan Kalyuzhny makes his debut, Artem Dovbyk returns, and Oleksandr Nazarenko remains on the bench.
Today in Poznan, the Ukraine-Georgia Nations League match will take place. Ukraine's 23-player roster has been announced, and the team will wear yellow.
The Ukrainian national football team has arrived in Poland to prepare for the Nations League matches. Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, and Oleksandr Svatok joined the team to prepare for games against Georgia and the Czech Republic.
At the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, a Kharkiv resident was found to be carrying prohibited items. Among his personal belongings, they found a crossbow with arrows, an air rifle and a metal knife, which were seized.
Serhii Rebrov has named 25 players in the Ukraine national team for the October matches of the Nations League. Dmytro Kryskiv received his debut call-up, while captain Andriy Yarmolenko was included in the reserve list.
In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck. The driver died on the spot, 6 passengers were injured, two in serious condition. The cause of the accident is believed to be the bus driver's negligence.