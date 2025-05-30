$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 3006 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10523 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9388 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25203 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36750 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24979 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150206 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Having not received the money, they killed the hostage and tried to hide the body parts: two men sentenced to life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

In Kyiv, two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a hostage. They kidnapped the debtor's father, demanded $2 million, and then killed him and cut off his head and hands.

Having not received the money, they killed the hostage and tried to hide the body parts: two men sentenced to life imprisonment

The Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced two men to life imprisonment, who were found guilty of kidnapping and premeditated murder of a hostage.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Kyiv court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a hostage, and then cutting off his head and arms.

The following was proven in court:

One of the convicts borrowed money from an acquaintance businessman at interest. The debtor's business of trading mobile phones failed. The debt with interest amounted to 2 million US dollars.

According to the prosecutor's office, the "Creditor" decided to use a forceful solution to the issue of debt repayment. He turned to an acquaintance for help, promising to pay him after receiving the money.

The investigation indicates that the chronology of events was as follows:

The men learned that the debtor was allegedly kidnapped by other "creditors", so they decided to take his father hostage.

They carefully planned the crime. To implement the plan, they rented a private house in the Poltava region for six months.

After that, the man was kidnapped on one of the streets of Kyiv and taken to the Poltava region. The debtor's father was kept in the cellar and tortured, demanding that he write a note to his relatives. In the note, he asked to collect 2 million US dollars for his release.

- is stated in the post of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the case materials.

To convince the family of the kidnapped person of the seriousness of their intentions, the torture was filmed on video, which was later seized from the convicts. At the same time, the shocking footage was never shown to the man's relatives. However, they handed over a note from him at the meeting, but eventually did not receive the money - the kidnapped person's family did not have the appropriate funds.

Then the convicts decided to kill the hostage. As the investigators established, the defendants mixed clonidine tablets with alcohol. They forcibly gave the victim a drink, as a result of which he died.

Then they cut off his head and arms to hide the body. They poured cement over the body parts and hid them in a forest belt.

- is stated in the materials of the investigation.

Addition

The convicts are in custody.

The murder case was sent to court back in 2016. The composition of the panel of judges changed twice. The review was started from the beginning, re-interrogating all the witnesses.

Let's remind

A foreigner who killed 11 people in Ukraine was sentenced to life imprisonment - he was detained for the murder of a flower seller, and he told about 10 more murders.

A soldier of the National Guard, who in January 2022 shot 4 colleagues and wounded 5 more at a factory in Dnipro, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

The District Court of Poznań found 44-year-old Ukrainian citizen Serhiy T. from Vinnytsia guilty of triple murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
