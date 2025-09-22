Poland detained over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine at the border: mold detected

A large consignment of tomato paste from Ukraine was detained at the Polish border. According to RMF24, citing UNN, the Inspectorate for Quality of Agricultural and Food Products (IJHARS) in Poznań banned the import of over 58 tons of products due to the detection of mold hyphae, UNN reports.

Details

36% of the total volume of the consignment destined for the Polish market was deemed unfit. This decision was made on September 19 and came into force immediately.

Over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine were detained at the border. This decision was made by the Inspectorate for Quality of Agriculture and Food Products (IJHARS) in Poznań. In recent days, the import of large consignments of Chinese garlic and canned pineapples has also been banned. - stated in the RMF24 material.

Quality problems were recorded not only for Ukrainian products. In recent days, Polish inspectors have also blocked other large import consignments. For example, in Warsaw, IJHARS banned the import of 23 tons of Chinese garlic due to the absence of a country of origin designation on the packaging.

In addition, the inspectorate in Szczecin did not allow almost 16 tons of canned pineapples from the Philippines to enter the Polish market due to the lack of labeling in Polish.

