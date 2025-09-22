Poland detained over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine at the border: mold detected

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1308 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 19234 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 23389 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 18191 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 28537 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 20805 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 31825 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47052 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55669 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61328 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
5.3m/s
29%
754mm
Popular news
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 13321 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 19569 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 10701 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 19610 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 3682 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 832 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 1296 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 19228 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 23385 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 28530 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 832 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 1174 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 19684 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 80032 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 102862 views
Actual
The New York Times
Bild
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok

Poland detained over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine at the border: mold detected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine were detained at the Polish border. The inspection in Poznań prohibited the import due to the detection of mold hyphae in 36% of the batch.

Poland detained over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine at the border: mold detected

A large consignment of tomato paste from Ukraine was detained at the Polish border. According to RMF24, citing UNN, the Inspectorate for Quality of Agricultural and Food Products (IJHARS) in Poznań banned the import of over 58 tons of products due to the detection of mold hyphae, UNN reports.

Details

36% of the total volume of the consignment destined for the Polish market was deemed unfit. This decision was made on September 19 and came into force immediately. 

Over 58 tons of tomato paste from Ukraine were detained at the border. This decision was made by the Inspectorate for Quality of Agriculture and Food Products (IJHARS) in Poznań. In recent days, the import of large consignments of Chinese garlic and canned pineapples has also been banned.

- stated in the RMF24 material. 

Quality problems were recorded not only for Ukrainian products. In recent days, Polish inspectors have also blocked other large import consignments. For example, in Warsaw, IJHARS banned the import of 23 tons of Chinese garlic due to the absence of a country of origin designation on the packaging.

In addition, the inspectorate in Szczecin did not allow almost 16 tons of canned pineapples from the Philippines to enter the Polish market due to the lack of labeling in Polish.

Record batch of smuggled iPhones worth UAH 8 million stopped at the border22.09.25, 12:26 • 1748 views

Stepan Haftko

Our people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Poznań
Philippines
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland