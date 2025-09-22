$41.250.00
Record batch of smuggled iPhones worth UAH 8 million stopped at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

In Lviv region, border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling of equipment worth 8 million hryvnias, mostly iPhone 17s. The largest batch was discovered at the Shehyni checkpoint, where 148 iPhones of various models were attempted to be transported.

Record batch of smuggled iPhones worth UAH 8 million stopped at the border

On the border between Ukraine and Poland, law enforcement officers, together with border guards, uncovered large-scale smuggling of foreign equipment, mainly iPhone 17 smartphones. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the detected goods reaches about 8 million hryvnias. This was reported by the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, writes UNN.

Details

The largest consignment was discovered at the Shehyni checkpoint. During the inspection of Renault and Mercedes minibuses, border guards, in cooperation with the detachment's operatives, found 148 iPhones of various models that were being attempted to be transported from Germany to Chernivtsi for further sale. Some of the gadgets were transported hidden, and among other things, washing machines, electric stoves, batteries, and a freezer were also found.

– reported the border guards.

At the same checkpoint, border guards uncovered several more attempts to smuggle goods, but not on such a large scale. In particular, three citizens tried to transport new iPhone 17s without declaring them.

A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began20.09.25, 14:08 • 4256 views

The work of inspectors at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint proved to be no less effective. A violator crossing the border hid more than 10 Samsung smartphones, another 10 iPhone 15s, and Samsung wireless headphones in his Peugeot car. Three brand new iPhone 17s were additionally found in a Mercedes minibus.

A similar situation occurred at the Nyzhankovychi checkpoint, where two iPhone 17 smartphones were found during the inspection of a Chrysler.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of all detected gadgets and equipment could reach 8 million hryvnias.

– summarized the border guards.

Recall

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, proposed that the tax service of Ukraine conduct control purchases of iPhone 17s in stores. This will help identify smuggled goods and improve the work of law enforcement.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Danylo Hetmantsev
Germany
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Poland