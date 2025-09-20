A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began

Immediately after the start of sales, an attempt to smuggle new iPhone 17s from Apple was stopped at the Ukrainian border; a total of 29 such gadgets were found, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tonight, border guards of the Chop detachment, together with customs officers, prevented an attempt to illegally move a batch of "Apple 17 Pro Max" mobile phones across the state border. It should be noted that sales of the new products officially started yesterday. - reported the State Border Guard Service.

As stated, they were found in two vehicles that simultaneously entered Ukraine through the Uzhhorod checkpoint via the "green corridor" lane, which does not require goods declaration.

"During border control of a Mercedes minivan and a Subaru passenger car with Ukrainian registration, law enforcement officers found 29 Apple gadgets in their trunks. The drivers and passengers, residents of Zakarpattia, assured that they were bringing them for personal use," the border guards said.

The discovered items, as stated, were seized by customs officers. Their value will be determined additionally with the involvement of a relevant expert.

