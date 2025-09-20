A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began

$41.250.05
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 9892 views
September 20, 04:00 AM • 32050 views
September 19, 06:48 PM • 42843 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 45657 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 39500 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 47497 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 59922 views
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33389 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 48661 views
Publications
Exclusives
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 24105 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The AtlanticSeptember 20, 04:38 AM • 23284 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhotoSeptember 20, 04:40 AM • 16093 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 15391 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 18798 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 46220 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 47497 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 46220 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 22004 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 24646 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 27297 views
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Border guards of the Chop detachment and customs officers discovered 29 "Apple 17 Pro Max" mobile phones in two cars heading to Ukraine through the Uzhhorod checkpoint. The drivers and passengers, residents of Zakarpattia, claimed they were transporting the gadgets for personal use.

A batch of new iPhone 17s was attempted to be smuggled into Ukraine immediately after sales began

Immediately after the start of sales, an attempt to smuggle new iPhone 17s from Apple was stopped at the Ukrainian border; a total of 29 such gadgets were found, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tonight, border guards of the Chop detachment, together with customs officers, prevented an attempt to illegally move a batch of "Apple 17 Pro Max" mobile phones across the state border. It should be noted that sales of the new products officially started yesterday.

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

As stated, they were found in two vehicles that simultaneously entered Ukraine through the Uzhhorod checkpoint via the "green corridor" lane, which does not require goods declaration.

"During border control of a Mercedes minivan and a Subaru passenger car with Ukrainian registration, law enforcement officers found 29 Apple gadgets in their trunks. The drivers and passengers, residents of Zakarpattia, assured that they were bringing them for personal use," the border guards said.

The discovered items, as stated, were seized by customs officers. Their value will be determined additionally with the involvement of a relevant expert.

iPhone 17 and Air go on sale amid demand for new design19.09.25, 09:54 • 2730 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Apple Inc.