Ukrainian rowers won "gold" and 6 more medals at the World Cup

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13776 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 35395 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 38792 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 52486 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 71434 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 72438 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 81826 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 248033 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372911 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 410065 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.6m/s
81%
747mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 38551 views

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 20510 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 7218 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 55021 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

06:59 AM • 29108 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372911 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 410065 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 362119 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 453054 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 530431 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 145502 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 248033 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 87289 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 81904 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 84586 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainian rowers won "gold" and 6 more medals at the World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The Ukrainian rowing team had a successful start at the World Cup in Poznań, winning 7 awards, including 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medal. The athletes showed a high level of preparation.

Ukrainian rowers won "gold" and 6 more medals at the World Cup

Ukrainian rowers won 7 awards at the World Cup, giving a successful start to the season, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian national team in canoe and kayak successfully started the international season at the II stage of the World Cup in Poznań, Poland, winning 7 awards - 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze

- reported in the National Olympic Committee in social networks.

The following climbed the podium:

  • "gold" - Vitaliy Verheles, Taras Mishchuk, Taras Mazovsky and Andriy Rybachok - in the canoe four at a distance of 500 m;
    • "silver" - Andriy Rybachok - in a single canoe at a distance of 200 m;
      • "silver" - Iryna Fedoriv - in a single canoe at a distance of 200 m;
        • "silver" - Lyudmila Luzan - in a single canoe at a distance of 500 m;
          • "silver" - Valeria Tereta and Iryna Fedoriv - in a canoe double at a distance of 200 m;
            • "silver" - Ivanna Dyachenko - in a kayak double at a distance of 200 m;
              • "bronze" - Valeria Tereta - in a single canoe at a distance of 5000 m.

                Ukraine won two "gold" at the European Diving Championships25.05.25, 21:31 • 3678 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                Sports
                Poznań
                Poland
                Brent
                $63.97
                Bitcoin
                $109,647.10
                S&P 500
                $5,819.27
                Tesla
                $341.00
                Газ TTF
                $36.45
                Золото
                $3,359.80
                Ethereum
                $2,559.63