Ukrainian rowers won "gold" and 6 more medals at the World Cup

The Ukrainian national team in canoe and kayak successfully started the international season at the II stage of the World Cup in Poznań, Poland, winning 7 awards - 1 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze - reported in the National Olympic Committee in social networks.

The following climbed the podium:

"gold" - Vitaliy Verheles, Taras Mishchuk, Taras Mazovsky and Andriy Rybachok - in the canoe four at a distance of 500 m;

"silver" - Andriy Rybachok - in a single canoe at a distance of 200 m;

"silver" - Iryna Fedoriv - in a single canoe at a distance of 200 m;

"silver" - Lyudmila Luzan - in a single canoe at a distance of 500 m;

"silver" - Valeria Tereta and Iryna Fedoriv - in a canoe double at a distance of 200 m;

"silver" - Ivanna Dyachenko - in a kayak double at a distance of 200 m;

"bronze" - Valeria Tereta - in a single canoe at a distance of 5000 m.

