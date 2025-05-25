Ukraine won two "gold" at the European Diving Championships

Ukrainian divers won two gold medals in the fourth day of competition at the European Championships, which are taking place in Antalya, Turkey. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC).

Details

In particular, Ksenia Bochek and Diana Karnafel became European champions in synchronized 3-meter springboard diving. The Ukrainian duo scored 276.84 points and surpassed their closest rivals from Germany by 10.89 points.

For Ksenia Bochek and Diana Karnafel, this is not only their debut award at the continental championship, but also their debut performance at the adult European Championship. It should be noted that this is Ukraine's first "gold" in this discipline in 26 years - our athletes won the previous title back in 1999, when Olena Zhupina and Anna Sorokina climbed the podium - noted in the NOC.

Meanwhile, Oleksiy Sereda became a three-time European champion in the 10-meter tower diving. Scoring 468.65 points in the final of the individual 10-meter tower diving, the Ukrainian surpassed his closest competitor, German Oli Rosler, by 29.20 points and guaranteed himself the victory.

The Ukrainian climbed the podium in this discipline in 2019 (when he became the youngest European champion in the history of diving) and 2022. For 19-year-old Oleksiy, this is the 10th award at the continental championships (7 gold, 3 silver) - the statement said.

The NOC summarized that the Ukrainian team currently has three gold medals, which allows it to take the interim first place in the overall standings. The European Diving Championships will last until May 28.

Let us remind you

The day before, Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in China. This is the first individual award for Ukraine in women's epee in the last seven years.

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month