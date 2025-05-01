Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11249 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 30126 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44887 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55829 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208222 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130389 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155906 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222670 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244360 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336031 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 2072 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94394 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208256 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175833 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214664 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2680 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2360 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26660 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72886 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77998 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3240 views

Iryna Bondar became the European champion in freestyle wrestling, and Alina Dmytruk won silver at the World Fencing Championships. They are recognized as the best.

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month

Wrestler Iryna Bondar and fencer Alina Dmytruk became the best athletes of April according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On May 1, the expert commission of the NOC of Ukraine determined the winners of the monthly competition "Best Athlete of the Month", noting the best Ukrainian athletes in Olympic sports based on the results of April. During the meeting, the commission considered the achievements of Ukrainian athletes at leading international competitions in April and selected the winners of the competition.

The title of "Best Athlete of April" was awarded to Iryna Bondar - European champion in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 62 kg

- reported the NOC of Ukraine.

"The best coach of April 2025" was recognized as Mykhailo Khrystosov - personal mentor of Iryna Bondar.

In the nomination "Best Young Athlete of April", the winner was fencer Alina Dmytruk

- indicated in the NOC of Ukraine.

Dmytruk won an individual silver medal at the World Fencing Championship among cadets and juniors, and with her teammates became the champion of team competitions among juniors.

"The best coach of the young athlete of April 2025" The NOC of Ukraine recognized Andriy Orlikovsky - personal mentor of Alina Dmytruk.

Yaroslava Maguchikh won the title of the best track and Field Athlete of 2024 in the world01.12.24, 19:59 • 20484 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07