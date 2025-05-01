Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month

Wrestler Iryna Bondar and fencer Alina Dmytruk became the best athletes of April according to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On May 1, the expert commission of the NOC of Ukraine determined the winners of the monthly competition "Best Athlete of the Month", noting the best Ukrainian athletes in Olympic sports based on the results of April. During the meeting, the commission considered the achievements of Ukrainian athletes at leading international competitions in April and selected the winners of the competition.

The title of "Best Athlete of April" was awarded to Iryna Bondar - European champion in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 62 kg - reported the NOC of Ukraine.

"The best coach of April 2025" was recognized as Mykhailo Khrystosov - personal mentor of Iryna Bondar.

In the nomination "Best Young Athlete of April", the winner was fencer Alina Dmytruk - indicated in the NOC of Ukraine.

Dmytruk won an individual silver medal at the World Fencing Championship among cadets and juniors, and with her teammates became the champion of team competitions among juniors.

"The best coach of the young athlete of April 2025" The NOC of Ukraine recognized Andriy Orlikovsky - personal mentor of Alina Dmytruk.

