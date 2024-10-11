Without Stepanenko and Kabaev: Ukraine announces its application for the match with Georgia in the League of Nations
Kyiv • UNN
Today in Poznan, the Ukraine-Georgia Nations League match will take place. Ukraine's 23-player roster has been announced, and the team will wear yellow.
Ukraine's national football team has announced the application for the Nations League match between Ukraine and Georgia to be played today in Poznan. The Ukrainian team will play in yellow. This was reported by the UAF, UNN writes.
Details
Today in Poznan, Poland, the match of the 3rd round of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Group B1 Ukraine vs Georgia will take place at the Enea Arena Stadium (kick-off: 21:45 Kyiv time).
Reportedly, the application of the national team of Ukraine for the match against Georgia (by numbers):
1. Heorhiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Bohdan Mykhailichenko, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 6. Ivan Kalyuzhny, 7. Mykhailo Mudryk, 8. Heorhiy Sudakov, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarnyi, 14. Vitaliy Buyalsky, 15. Oleksandr Svatok, 16. Oleksandr Nazarenko, 17. Vladyslav Vanat, 18. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 19. Oleksiy Hutsulyak, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Dmytro Kryskiv, 22. Mykola Matvienko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.
"Of the players who are currently in Poznan, Taras Stepanenko and Vladyslav Kabaev were not included in the application," the statement said.
As noted, the Ukrainian national team will play today's match in a yellow set of uniforms. The Georgians will play in red.
