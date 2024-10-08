Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

Ukraine's national football team gathered in Poland, where it began preparations for two home matches of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Group B1 - against Georgia and the Czech Republic, the UAF reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The national team of Ukraine gathered in Poland to prepare for the matches of the League of Nations," the UAF reported on social media.

A group of UPL players, together with their coach Serhiy Rebrov, left Kyiv by train for Poland. The rest of the players invited by the coaching staff to participate in the training camp will join the team there.

As noted, Mykhailo Mudryk also arrived at the national team's location. Also Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Svatok joined the national team in Poznan late in the evening of October 7 - the two legionnaires arrived at the national team's location.

They will start working today and prepare for the matches against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Addendum

In October, Serhii Rebrov's team will play two home matches in Group B1 of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Poland. On October 11, in the 3rd round, the blue and yellows will host Georgia in Poznan at the ENEA Stadium, and on October 14, in the 4th round in Wroclaw at the Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw stadium, they will play against the Czech Republic.