Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165518 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172182 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97013 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111238 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42330 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49769 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165518 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172182 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199568 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188531 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154629 views
Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13563 views

The Ukrainian national football team has arrived in Poland to prepare for the Nations League matches. Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, and Oleksandr Svatok joined the team to prepare for games against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Ukraine's national football team gathered in Poland, where it began preparations for two home matches of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Group B1 - against Georgia and the Czech Republic, the UAF reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The national team of Ukraine gathered in Poland to prepare for the matches of the League of Nations," the UAF reported on social media.

A group of UPL players, together with their coach Serhiy Rebrov, left Kyiv by train for Poland. The rest of the players invited by the coaching staff to participate in the training camp will join the team there.

As noted, Mykhailo Mudryk also arrived at the national team's location. Also Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Svatok joined the national team in Poznan late in the evening of October 7 - the two legionnaires arrived at the national team's location.

They will start working today and prepare for the matches against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Addendum

In October, Serhii Rebrov's team will play two home matches in Group B1 of the 2024/2025 Nations League in Poland. On October 11, in the 3rd round, the blue and yellows will host Georgia in Poznan at the ENEA Stadium, and on October 14, in the 4th round in Wroclaw at the Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw stadium, they will play against the Czech Republic.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
artem-dovbykArtem Dovbyk
poznanPoznań
czech-republicCzech Republic
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

